Ex-UFC Champion Tom Aspinall Drops New Training Photos After Ciryl Gane Title Fight

Tom Aspinall is making sure that remains part of the heavyweight title conversation in the immediate aftermath of UFC 334.

As is always the case for the UFC’s annual Madison Square Garden shows, UFC 334 was one of the more highly-anticipated fight cards of the entire year and featured UFC title bouts in both the main and co-main events.

After UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison spoiled the return of UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes, Ciryl Gane formally kicked off his reign as undisputed heavyweight champion when he met undefeated challenger Josh Hokit in the headlining bout for UFC 334.

Ciryl Gane Was Promoted From Interim to Undisputed Champion Before UFC 334

Already a former interim heavyweight champion and two-time challenger for the undisputed UFC belt heading into last year, Gane got his third crack at the heavyweight belt when he and Aspinall headlined UFC 321.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. | (Zuffa LLC)

That fight famously ended in disaster when Aspinall was left unable to continue late in the first round due to eye pokes, and Gane went on to win the division’s interim belt for the second time when he stopped former two-division titleholder Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250.

Ciryl Gane (blue gloves) fights Alex Pereira (red gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aspinall’s ongoing layoff and unclear return timeline unfortunately forced him to relinquish the heavyweight belt this year, which led to the UFC promoting Gane from interim to undisputed champion ahead of his meeting with Hokit.

Tom Aspinall Shared New Training Photos Shortly After UFC 334

Just days after “Bon Gamin” successfully defended his belt via unanimous decision at UFC 334, Aspinall shared some new training photos on Instagram as he continues working towards an Octagon return.

The damage sustained in the fight with Gane unfortunately forced Aspinall to undergo surgery on both of his eyes, and the UFC was originally hoping to have the Englishman headline UFC 334 before another injury setback delayed his return plans.

Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) prepares to fight Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It’s still unclear when exactly Aspinall may be ready to fight next year, and the long he’s sidelined the less likely it seems that the UFC will give him an immediate change to reclaim the heavyweight belt in his next trip to the Octagon.

Will Tom Aspinall Be Available for the Next UFC Heavyweight Title Fight?

Although Gane out landed Hokit in all five rounds of the UFC 334 main event, some fans and fighters have questioned the scoring of the bout and called for an immediate rematch between the two men.

Ciryl Gane (red gloves) reacts after winning a heavyweight title bout against Josh Hokit (blue gloves) during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A new heavyweight title challenger could also emerge next month at the year-ending UFC 335, which features a co-main event between Gane’s former opponent Pereira and former interim heavyweight title challenger Sergei Pavlovich.

Alex Pereira walks out prior to his fight against Ciryl Gane (not pictured) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The next most likely candidate to challenge for the heavyweight belt would be Alexander Volkov, who dropped a controversial split decision to Gane at UFC 310 but has now won three-straight fights after he defeated Rizvan Kuniev at UFC 333.