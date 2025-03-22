Dana White sets the record straight on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
Don't worry, UFC fans. CEO Dana White has all but guaranteed that the fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall will happen.
Fans and pundits were displeased with the news that Jones requested six months of prep time upon agreement of the fight with Aspinall. UFC legend Chael Sonnen chastised Jones for the 'silly' demand, but we should be seeing this super fight happen in 2025, according to White.
Dana White guarantees that Jon Jones will fight Tom Aspinall - no logistics
Speaking to TNT Sports UFC, White left no doubt that the fight is going to happen and explained that logistics isn't the problem.
"I'll tell you what I've been telling you since day one," White remarked. "The fight's gonna happen, It's just a matter of when now, getting it signed and done - the fight will happen.
"It's gonna happen. It's done but it's not done. Not done enough [to announce it] but the fight's gonna happen. No [it's not logistics] it's just about getting a time now.
"I said it when we first started talking about it, and I've said it many times in between and I'll say it again now, the fight's gonna happen."
Thankfully, with White's assurance, fight fans can take their minds off whether Aspinall is getting the fight that he is owed. Aspinall's father called for Jones to vacate the title, and the British champion hinted at big fight news in recent updates on Twitter.
If the fight doesn't happen, White's repeated assurances will look damning in hindsight.
