Former UFC champion lights up “disrespectful” Ilia Topuria ahead of lightweight move
One of the UFC lightweight division’s biggest stars took issue with some of Ilia Topuria's recent comments.
Undefeated in his professional mixed martial arts career and 8-0 since joining the UFC in 2020, the newly-nicknamed “La Leyenda” knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to claim the promotion’s featherweight belt at UFC 298 and successfully defended it with another finish against Max Holloway last October.
Rather than stick around at 145 lbs. to try and put together a lengthy title reign like Volkanovski and Holloway, Topuria decided to vacate the featherweight belt earlier this year ahead of a full-time move to the UFC’s lightweight division.
Charles Oliveira Criticizes "Disrespectful" Topuria
There’s no shortage of intriguing matchups for Topuria at 155 lbs. if he doesn't get an immediate title fight with Islam Makhachev, and perhaps the UFC will give serious consideration to a fight against former Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira after the pair recently traded words in the media.
"I've been in the UFC for 15 years and I've never spoken poorly about anyone,” Oliveria told AgFight (h/t Championship Rounds). “I think [Topuria] was disrespectful with what he said.”
“Do Bronx” was alluding to a recent interview Topuria did where the 28-year-old suggested he’d like to “give [Oliveira] a bit of culture and teach him something” before he casually dismissed the idea of talking about the Brazilian any further.
"I Know The Firepower I Have"
Oliveira is one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster, and the former lightweight king went on to say that Topuria might not be taking his move to 155 lbs. quite seriously enough given how deep the division is.
“I just want to remind everyone that the toughest division is lightweight. I've been in it for years, so I have something to say. I know the firepower I have.”
“I think [Topuria] needs to get into the division more calmly, more slowly. Because there are a lot of tough guys who deserve respect."
Following a razor-close split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan in a number one contender bout at UFC 300, Oliveira most recently met Michael Chandler in a rematch at UFC 309 and bested the former Bellator champion in a five-round fight.
The featherweight division will officially move into the post-Topuria era in just few weeks when Vokanovski and Diego Lopes fight for the vacant belt at UFC 314, and it remains to be seen if “La Leyenda” will meet Oliveira or another of the promotion’s top lightweights when he finally steps into the Octagon next.
