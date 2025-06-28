UFC 317 Topuria vs. Oliveira full card, betting odds, start time, how to watch
UFC 317 commences tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The top of the blockbuster pay-per-view offering features a batch of championship fights, as the main event sees the Vacant UFC Lightweight Championship at stake between former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria and former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira.
Oliveira Looks To Spring A Massive Upset
Topuria (16-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) previously held the featherweight title before offering to move up in weight to chase another belt while fighting at a more natural weight division. During Thursday's pre-fight press conference, which featured all 10 main card athletes, Topuria boldly predicted how he sees the fight unfolding over 25 minutes.
“[I would say] I’m the best fighter in the world,” Topuria said. “It’s not about if I’m going to win the belt; I’m going to do it. I’m going to knock him out in the first round … If you beat legend after legend, you’ll eventually become a legend.”
Oliveira (35-10 MMA, 23-10, 1 NC UFC) is a heavy betting underdog, but this has not hindered him from attempting to become a two-time champion. "Do Bronx" has competed in the promotion for over a decade, with a career resurgence occurring within the last five years. During this time, the Brazilian has broken multiple record milestones.
Despite what MMA pundits may predict, Oliveira said he knows how intriguing Topuria's frenetic style can be. It doesn't bother him in the slightest, however.
“In reality, everyone knows what’s going to happen,” Oliveira said. "He’s another guy talking who’s going to fold in front of me. This is something huge. About legacy, about dreams, about how much I’m alive and hungry for it. That’s what I am. I’m going to be a champion again.”
In the co-headliner, UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja attempts to win his eighth in a row as he takes on surging contender Kai Kara-France. Pantoja (29-5 MMA, 13-3 UFC) went 2-0 this past year, while Kara-France (25-11 MMA, 8-4 UFC) seeks his fifth win in his last seven tries to become the best at 125 pounds.
The 11-fight card is listed below, along with the betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, which are subject to change before the event.
UFC 317 Betting Odds + Full Card
UFC 317 Main Card (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, ESPN+ PPV)
- Main Event: Ilia Topuria (-425) vs. Charles Oliveira (+330) – vacant UFC lightweight title
- Co-Main Event: Alexandre Pantoja (-230) vs. Kai Kara-France (+190) – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title
- Flyweight Title Eliminator: Brandon Royval (+110) vs. Joshua Van (-130), flyweight
- Beneil Dariush (-112) vs. Renato Moicano (-108), lightweight
- Payton Talbott (+142) vs. Felipe Lima (-170), bantamweight
UFC 317 Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, ESPN+, ESPN, UFC Fight Pass)
- Featured Prelim: Jack Hermansson (+160) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (-192), middleweight
- Hyder Amil (+120) vs. Jose Delgado (-142), featherweight
- Viviane Araujo (+170) vs. Tracy Cortez (-205), flyweight
- Terrance McKinney (-142) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (+120), lightweight
- Niko Price (+1200) vs. Jacobe Smith (-2400), welterweight
- Jhonata Diniz (-485) vs. Alvin Hines (+370), heavyweight
