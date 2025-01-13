PFL Drops Update on How to Watch Road to Dubai Champions Series in United States
Fight fans in the United States have finally learned how they’ll be able to watch Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes and the rest of the PFL’s Road to Dubai Champions Series card.
Road To Dubai Champions Series United States Broadcast
Set to take place on Saturday, January 25 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, Road to Dubai Champions Series features a highly-anticipated main event between defending Bellator Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov and former Cage Warriors titleholder Paul Hughes.
Recent comments from Usman’s cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov about the quality of Irish MMA compared to Dagestan and Hughes’ subsequent response have only fueled anticipation for the lightweight title fight. SBG Ireland fighters Nathan Kelly and Kenny Mokhonoana are also set to compete against Akhmed Magomedov and Ibragim Ibragimov as part of a card the PFL has dubbed “Dagestan vs. Ireland 2”.
The event never had the Bellator name attached to it even prior to Ariel Helwani's report that the Bellator brand is "dead", but the latest update from the PFL indicates that Road to Dubai will pick up where last year’s “Bellator Champions Series” cards left off by airing on HBO Max for viewers in the United States.
Promotional gold will only be up for grabs in the main event between Nurmagomedov and Hughes, but a former Bellator titleholder will also be in action in the co-main event following the recent announcement that Vadim Nemkov will square off with Tim Johnson in a heavyweight bout after Nemkov was previously slated to fight both Ante Delija and Corey Anderson on January 25.
Road to Dubai Champions Series will officially kick off the 2025 event calendar for the PFL, and following a busy 2024 that included Francis Ngannou’s highly-anticipated debut at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants fans will have to wait and see what else the promotion has planned for the rest of the year after Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes takes place in Dubai.
