Merab Dvalishvili gives rare insight into mindset of a UFC champion

For Merab Dvalishvili, attaining the UFC bantamweight title was nothing short of miraculous.
'The Machine' fought a gauntlet of former champions to earn his shot at UFC gold, before showcasing his cardio and relentless pace to dethrone Sean O'Malley at UFC 306. He then turned around on short notice to knock back a surging, undefeated contender in Umar Nurmagomedov.
Dvalishvili has been fighting battles even before he stepped into the Octagon. Moving to the United States from Georgia at 21 years old, Dvalishvili worked in construction while fighting to make ends meet.
Now, having headlined arguably the greatest combat sports spectacle of all time in Noche UFC 2, Stake Ambassador Dvalishvili told MMA Knockout how he feels about how far he's come.
"It's a really crazy journey," Dvalishvili remarked. "Because it was hard to even imagine that I could make it this far. But, hard work got me here. Lots of discipline and sacrifice.
"The willingness to get better, the willingness to be better than I was yesterday. This all helped out with where I am. I think I will give young generations this advice, just keep working at the gym every day, no excuse, and you will get there soon."
Dvalishvili gets the opportunity to cement his legacy as one of the greatest bantamweight fighters of all time when he rematches Sean O'Malley in the main event of UFC 316 this June.
