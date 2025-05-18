Ilia Topuria says Islam Makhachev must wait his turn after UFC 317
Ilia Topuria is already looking past Charles Oliveira to a potential lightweight showdown with Islam Makhachev.
Topuria is set to face Oliveira for Makhachev's vacated lightweight belt at UFC 317. It's not the fight fans wanted, but with Jack Della Maddalena defeating Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, it's the fight fans got. Makhachev wouldn't have moved up if Muhammad retained the belt.
Now, 'El Matador' is keen to hound Makhachev for escaping their fight, branding him a coward and diminishing his chances of an immediate fight if he drops back down.
Ilia Topuria tells Islam Makhachev to 'get in line' after he wins title at UFC 317
Speaking at his WOW press conference this week, Topuria snubbed Makhachev's chances of an immediate title shot. (Translation and video courtesy of @KolmeneroMMA)
"[Islam] from the beginning wanted to give himself an image like he had some decision," Topuria remarked. ". . . He said about a week ago... 'I do not plan to leave the title vacant,'
". . . And who has gotten away with it? Me. After this fight, when I have the belt, he might get in line, which is a long one, so more than one's eyes will be shining."
Makhachev did threaten to retain his lightweight title regardless of the UFC 315 outcome, but vacated it nonetheless. It was the best-case scenario for both champions, since Topuria banked his lightweight move on the UFC's promise of an undisputed title shot.
With any luck, Topuria and Makhachev will win their respective title shots, and fans will soon receive one of the most anticipated fights in UFC history.
