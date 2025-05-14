MMA Knockout

Dana White reveals highly-anticipated middleweight title fight for UFC 319

The UFC is back in Chicago for the first time since 2019.

Zain Bando

Jan 20, 2024; Toronto, Canada, USA; Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) celebrates defeating Sean Strickland (red glove) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
The UFC announced a batch of fights Tuesday evening, and one of them will be contested for the UFC Middleweight Championship.

After solidifying himself as the better man in the Sean Strickland rivalry, Dricus Du Plessis will make his third title defense Aug. 16 in a location UFC fans have clamoured for.

Chicago, Illinois.

Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) celebrates defeating Sean Strickland (red glove) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena.
Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

The United Center, home to the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and NBA's Chicago Bulls, will again play host to a UFC event. For the second time in seven years, a middleweight headliner tops the bill.

Khamzat Chimaev, du Plessis' next opponent, has not lost in the UFC nor MMA, putting together a 14-fight unbeaten run against some of the sport's best at 185 and 170 pounds, including Robert Whittaker, Gilbert Burns, and Kevin Holland, to name a few.

Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Kevin Holland (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena.
No other fights have been announced for the card as the promotion continues to tweak the summer calendar.

The UFC Has Hosted Title Fights in Chicago Before

The UFC has held events throughout Chicagoland dating to UFC 90 in Oct. 2008, including several UFC on FOX events during the 2010s showcasing some of the sport's most memorable fights.

The UFC came to Chicago for UFC 238
These include the second middleweight title fight between Whittaker and Yoel Romero, Valentina Shevchenko's viral KO against Jessica Eye, Junior dos Santos' UFC debut against former UFC Heavyweight Champion Fabricio Werdum, and Henry Cejudo's history-making two-division championship win against Marlon Moraes.

Unlike UFC 317's International Fight Week festivities, tickets have not gone on sale. But, interested patrons can register their ticket interest up until the presale date of June 12 before the promotion gets rolling.

Du Plessis Finally Defends Title On U.S. Soil

MMAKO will reveal more fights as they get announced. At the very least, the UFC's summer locations for its three marquee pay-per-views now have legs after weeks of uncertainty.

DDP is back
Nevertheless, UFC 319 should be a fun conclusion to a stacked summer pay-per-view schedule.

