UFC Atlanta live stream & weigh-in results for Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley
With UFC Atlanta set to go down tomorrow night, 26 fights will step on the scale today (June 13) to weigh-in ahead of the event.
The night’s main event is a pivotal welterweight clash between the surging Joaquin Buckley and former titleholder Kamaru Usman, who enters the night on a three-fight skid that began when he lost the welterweight belt to Leon Edwards via last-minute head kick at UFC 278.
The night’s co-main event is also a huge fight for the women’s flyweight division, as Miranda Maverick looks to extend her four-fight win streak against two-time UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas after “Thug” dropped a decision to Erin Blanchfield in her last outing.
UFC Atlanta Weigh-in Results & Live Stream
The main card also includes a middleweight bout between Edmen Shahbazyan and Andre Petroski after former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt returns for the first time in more than a year to face Raoni Barcelos.
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage and Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy round out the main card action, and the UFC Atlanta prelims include notable matchups such as Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato, Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee, and Kris Moutinho’s return to the UFC for a short-notice matchup with Malcolm Wellmaker.
The prelims are set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET tomorrow night, and before that you can check out a live stream of the UFC Atlanta weigh-ins (courtesy of MMA Junkie) starting at 9:00 a.m. ET.
Make sure to check back with MMA Knockout this weekend for comprehensive coverage of UFC Atlanta, including live results from the event and video highlights of all the action.
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley
• Co-Main Event: Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick
• Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski
• Cody Garbrandt vs. Ranoi Barcelos
• Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage
• Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato
• Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee
• Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Kris Moutinho
• Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa
• Phil Rowe vs. Ange Loosa
• Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
