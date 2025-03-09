Fighter opens UFC 313 main card with jaw-dropping head kick KO
Remember the name, Mauricio Ruffy.
Ruffy Scores Highlight-Reel KO At UFC 313
A product of The Fighting Nerds, Ruffy definitively made a name for himself in his third UFC outing against King Green at UFC 313. Ruffy would turn in not just one of the best knockouts of the year, but of all time, putting out the 50-fight veteran like no one else has before.
23-year-old fighter wins UFC's first 'Battle of the 2000's' at UFC 313
Round 1:
Ruffy stalks Green on the feet, both men not throwing too much inside the first 30 seconds. Ruffy rocks Green with a right hand 45 seconds in. Green returns with a right hand. They gauge their distance.
Ruffy throws a spinning wheel kick that sends Green face down into the canvas. Out cold with Ruffy's heel bouncing off Green's face.
Official result: Mauricio Ruffy defeats King Green via KO (spinning heel kick) in round 1 (2:07)
