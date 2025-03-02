Fighter scores Israel Adesanya-esque KO at UFC Fight Night vs. undefeated opponent
Underdog Sam Patterson pulled off quite the knockout from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC Vegas 103 saw two welterweight prospects collide, England's Barlow pitted against the undefeated "LeftHand2God" Danny Barlow on Saturday. Barlow rode into the fight at 10-0, three of his last four fights ending by KO.
Hunting for the finish once again, Barlow heavily pressured Patterson in the opening round. Barlow kept on the front foot for half a round, landing a stinging left hand on Patterson. Patterson looked visibly rocked, with Barlow coming in for the kill. In the middle of the danger, Patterson beat him to the punch.
Patterson dazed Barlow with strikes that sent the undefeated fighter on the retreat. Patterson knocked him down twice in a row, punching out his perfect record with the referee forced to stop the contest.
Official result: Sam Patterson defeats Danny Barlow via TKO in Round 1 (3:30)
The commentators compared Patterson's KO to Israel Adesanya's spectacular KO at UFC 287, which saw the former middleweight champion take out Alex Pereira with punches after 'playing possum' in the pocket.
