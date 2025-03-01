UFC Fight Night live results & highlights for Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
The UFC is back in Las Vegas, NV tonight (March 1) for a UFC Fight Night event headlined by two top-ranked flyweight contenders.
Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
The main event will see Manel Kape attempt to defend his #6 spot in the flyweight rankings when he takes on #8-ranked Asu Almabayev.
How to watch UFC Vegas 103 & betting odds for Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
Kape was originally supposed to meet #1-ranked Brandon Royval in a potential flyweight title eliminator fight before Royval suffered an injury, and now “Starboy” will have to hand Almabayev his first loss since 2017 if he wants to keep himself in the mix for a shot at UFC gold.
Julian Marquez vs. Cody Brundage
The night’s co-main event features a pair of middleweights looking to return to the win column in Julian Marquez and Cody Brundage.
“The Cuban Muscle Crisis” enters the night after being finished in three-straight bouts, while Brundage had a two-fight winning streak snapped by Bo Nickal last April before his fight with Abdul Razak Alhassan was declared a No Contest after just 37 seconds.
UFC Fight Night full card picks & predictions for Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
Main Card & Prelim Fights
The main card will also see Nasrat Haqparast and Esteban Ribovics each try to extend their respective win streaks when they meet in a lightweight clash, and William Gomis will square off with the undefeated Hyder Amil.
Danny Barlow will also try to preserve his undefeated record in the main card opener against Sam Patterson, and the night’s prelims will kick off with a matchup between #12-ranked flyweight contender Charles Johnson and Ramazan Temirov in what will be the latter fighter’s second UFC outing.
There was some considerable drama on weigh-in day, as a women’s flyweight bout between Montana De La Rosa and Luana Carolina was scrapped just before the weigh-ins kicked off.
Lucas Almeida also missed weight and will forfeit 20% of his purse to his opponent Danny Silva, and a matchup between Douglas Silva de Andrade and John Castañeda was cancelled after the conclusion of the weigh-ins.
Best fights and fighters to watch at UFC Fight Night Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
The prelims for UFC Vegas 103 are set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action when the event starts!
UFC Fight Night Main Card (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Main Event: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
• Co-Main Event: Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez
• Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics
• Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis
• Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson
UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card (4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto
• Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal
• Danny Silva vs. Lucas Almeida
• Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich
• Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov
More UFC & MMA News
• Bellator star Danny Sabatello splits from PFL, signs with new promotion
• Justin Gaethje talks KO loss to Max Holloway, will retire ‘if it happens again'
• Jean Silva ‘reminds me of prime Conor McGregor,’ says 2X UFC title challenger
• (Exclusive) 23-year-old Joshua Van reacts to fighting younger prospect at UFC 313
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.