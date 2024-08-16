WWE SmackDown Results: Jacob Fatu Returns, The Bloodline Takes Out Roman Reigns
We're just a couple of weeks away from WWE Bash in Berlin 2024, and we've got live results of tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.
Roman Reigns will be inside the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. Last week, the "Original Tribal Chief" took out Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa of The Bloodline. Can Reigns get to Solo Sikoa like he did at the conclusion of SummerSlam 2024?
That's not all on the docket for the blue brand this evening.
WWE HALL OF FAMER AFA ANOAʻI OF THE WILD SAMOANS, UNCLE OF ROMAN REIGNS, PASSES AWAY
WWE SmackDown Results: Queen Nia Jax Celebrates Championship Win
NIa Jax made good on her Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament victory by defeating Bayley to capture the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Tonight, Nia will be joined by "Ms. Money in the Bank" Tiffany Stratton for her title celebration.
On last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Kevin Owens relunctantly accepted Cody Rhodes' offer for an Undisputed WWE Championship match at Bash in Berlin 2024. Tonight, he goes one-on-one with Grayson Waller in singles action.
A pivotal tag team match will also be featured on SmackDown, as DIY and The Street Profits battle for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship.
After costing Andrade a chance to compete for the WWE United States Championship, Camelo Hayes will get a third match with "El Idolo." Can Melo finally prove he can get the better of Andrade?
Plus, Blair Davenport has been a thorn in the side of Naomi, and more recently, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Naomi hopes to silence Davenport in their one-on-one match.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be providing live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Just keep refreshing this page for updates throughout the show.
WWE SmackDown Results (August 16, 2024)
Tiffany Stratton was joined by Pretty Deadly in the ring for the big Nia Jax title celebration.
Nia sat on a throne and was carried to the ring.
Nia didn't seem to like the pink and said the celebration wasn't really her style. She said her style is destruction and she proved it when she defeated Bayley.
Jax wanted Stratton to bow down. Tiffany said first Pretty Deadly will sing her a song, and then they'll all bow.
As Pretty Deadly was singing, Michin took everyone out with a kendo stick.
Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill were backstage when Carmelo Hayes asked them to join his after party. Melo got clowned for being down 0-2 against Andrade.
Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes
Andrade went up the top turnbuckle, but Carmelo knocked him off. Melo hit a springboard clothesline.
Andrade hit a moonsault on the outside. Carmelo threw Andrade from the top rope onto the ring apron.
With both men perched on the top turnbuckle, Andrade hit a Spanish Fly.
Andrade nailed Hayes with a back elbow, but Carmelo kicked out. Hayes managed to school boy pin Andrade for his first win in this unofficial series.
Winner: Carmelo Hayes
After the match, both men brawled and had to be separated by officials.
Solo Sikoa told Tama Tonga that if Roman Reigns takes back the ulafala, he will become the "Tribal Chief" again.
Naomi vs. Blair Davenport
Naomi hit the Rearview on Balir early.
She leaped off the ring apron and hit her split legged splash. In the ring, Naomi hit a crossbody before the commercial break.
Naomi nailed Naomi with a knee to the jaw for the win.
Winner: Blair Davenport
Grayson Waller asked Austin Theory why he threw him under the bus by setting up the match with Kevin Owens. Theory said this is a huge opportunity for Waller.
Grayson called KO a loser, but he didn't know Owens was behind him. KO sarcastically called himself a loser and chopped both Waller and Theory.
A special tribute video for the late Afa Anoa'i played.
Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller (w/Austin Theory)
Owens went after Waller right away and slammed his head on the announce table. Theory distracted KO, allowing Waller to knock him down.
Owens yanked Waller from the crowd and hit a clothesline on Theory. Waller sent KO to the ring post and hit a DDT on the outside.
Owens hit a Swanton Bomb on Waller.
KO landed a Stunner on Waller, followed by a Pop Up Powerbomb for the win.
Winner: Kevin Owens
After the match, Owens was going to Powerbomb Waller on the apron, but Theory stopped him.
Waller and Theory were going to attack KO, but Cody Rhodes ran down for the save.
Owens picked up the Undisputed WWE Championship and handed it to "The American Nightmare."
Solo SIkoa told Tama Tonga that tonight Roman Reigns must acknowledge him.
A vignette for Legado del Fantasma aired. Santos Escobar said the group has become complacent with being disrespected. He told Angel and Berto to make sure the WWE Universe doesn't forget who they are by taking the WWE United States Championship from LA Knight.
Knight made his way out to respond to Escobar.
He said all Escobar is doing is trying to be like him. Knight said if Escobar wants to call him trash he'll own it and still beat Escobar.
Chelsea Green thanked Michin for attacking Tiffany Stratton. Michin said she has a title match again Nia. Nia threw Michin into Nick Aldis' office door.
Adlis demanded that Nia see him in his office.
Street Profits vs. DIY - Number One Contender Match for WWE Tag Team Championship
Johnny Gargano and Montez Ford started things off and were evenly matched. Angelo Dawkins hit a Pounce on Ciampa on the outside.
Gargano had Dawkins in a bulldog position and hit a clothesline on Ford. Dawkins once again hit a Pounce on Ciampa and Ford caught him in a German suplex for the double team.
Ciampa recovered and hit a running knee on Dawkins.
DIY hit Shatter Machine on Ford, but Dawkins broke up the pin. Ciampa lifted Dawkins for the Fairytale Ending and Gargano kicked Dawkins before the landing.
Gargano hit a suicide dive on Ford. Gargano went for a Spear, but Dawkins countered, allowing Ford to recover and hit the Blockbuster for the win.
Great match.
Winners: The Street Profits
Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga made the walk to call out Roman Reigns.
Sikoa dared Reigns to try to take the ulafala from him. Reigns made his way out to address Solo.
Sikoa handed his ulafala to Tama. Reigns and Solo started brawling in the ring.
Reigns cleared the announce table and went to Powerbomb Tama on it, but Solo cut him off.
In the ring, Reigns ducked the Samoan Spike and hit a Superman Punch. He went for a Spear and hit it.
Reigns took the ulafala and wore it, but Jacob Fatu nailed Roman with a kick. He then sent Reigns crashing into the ring post.
Fatu, Solo, and Tama sent Reigns through the announce table.
The new Bloodline stood tall over Roman to end the show.
GRUDGE MATCH ADDED TO WWE BASH IN BERLIN 2024 WITH MASSIVE STIPULATION (REPORT)
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.