Grudge Match Added to WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 with Massive Stipulation (Report)
A big match is being reported for WWE Bash in Berlin 2024, and there appears to be a stipulation attached to it.
For months, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have become bitter enemies. It has reached a boiling point, with McIntyre defeating Punk at SummerSlam 2024 and keeping a bracelet that symbolizes his wife and dog.
It looks like Punk and McIntyre are gearing up for a rematch and the reported stipulation should lead to even more violence between the two.
HUGE WWE MATCH ADDED TO FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN AT KIA CENTER IN ORLANDO
Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk Reportedly on for WWE Bash in Berlin 2024
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has confirmed a report that CM Punk will be able to get his hands on Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin 2024 on August 31st. It was also noted that this will be a strap match.
Ibou of WrestlePurists was the first to report the strap match between McIntyre and Punk.
The stipulation makes sense given how heated this rivalry has become on the Monday Night Raw brand. There's also the fact that Punk whipped McIntyre with his own belt during the August 12th episode of the red brand.
MASSIVE UPDATE ON WWE CHANGE PREVIOUSLY PLANNED FOR MONDAY NIGHT RAW STABLE
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.