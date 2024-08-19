Massive WWE Return Update on Injured WWE Friday Night SmackDown Star (Report)
Fans have been wondering when a certain top WWE Friday Night SmackDown superstar will return from injury, and a new update has surfaced.
Charlotte Flair was forced to miss WrestleMania 40 after suffering a torn ACL late last year. It was a huge blow to the women's division, as Charlotte is a surefire Hall of Famer and one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster.
While we've still got some time before we see "The Queen" return to the ring, there is some good news being reported.
Charlotte Flair WWE Return Timeframe Reportedly Revealed
Viper Reports of PW Nexus has revealed that the current timeframe for Charlotte Flair's return to in-ring action is November. Whether or not she will factor into plans for WWE Survivor Series 2024 remains to be seen.
Charlotte has been quite active in the gym and has kept herself in shape on the road to recovery. The multiple-time world champion was in attendance for WWE World during WrestleMania 40 weekend and moved around quite well given she was just four months removed from her injury at the time.
Back in April, MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated asked Charlotte if she reached out to fellow SmackDown star, Shotzi, who also suffered a torn ACL. Flair revealed that she gave Shotzi advice on how to handle her time away from in-ring action.
MMA Knockout on SI will continue to deliver updates on the status of Charlotte Flair as time rolls along.
