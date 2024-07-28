UFC 304 Fallout: Dana White Acknowledges ESPN+ Outage Issues: “Nutty”
Despite the parity UFC 304’s main and co-main event gave the community Saturday night, the promotion again underwent a less-than-ideal viewing experience for those who had purchased the fight on ESPN+.
Several tweets surfaced from those watching the fights Saturday night when on-screen messages popped up about "channel 1 and 2," robots talking to the television and a fuzzy graphic of ex-Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Below is an example of just one of the screens fans captured while watching from home, causing an interruption in the Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Gregory Rodrigues fight, which was the second bout on the pay-per-view main card from Manchester, England.
The feed eventually returned for Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes and Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, as Aspinall and Muhammad both won, respectively. Some even got to see Paddy Pimblett's submission win against King Green. Nevertheless, the UFC's outage issues have become routine in the last few months for U.S. audiences. This is so much so that "Morning Kombat" co-host Luke Thomas made a video in the aftermath of UFC 301 discussing his non-viewable encounter with the service.
UFC CEO Dana White Reacts To ESPN+ Troubles
Already in a less-than-ideal mood, UFC CEO Dana White spoke on the ESPN+ interruptions at the UFC 304 post-fight presser, clarifying that it was a direct ESPN issue and not the UFC's responsibility.
"“How nutty is that?” White told reporters. "I guess ESPN was having all kinds of problems tonight, technically, with audio and graphics and NFL graphics were popping up, and I heard about it, but I don’t know why."
Another 'X' user chimed in during the event to verify this perspective, saying his UFC Fight Pass broadcast had no issues.
It remains to be seen whether or not the UFC will address these issues further as the promotion is already potentially seeking a new media rights holder when the ESPN+/ESPN contract expires in 2025
For now, the UFC will attempt to move forward with UFC 305 on Aug. 17 in a smooth sailing manner, although nothing is a guarantee.
