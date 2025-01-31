MMA Knockout

UFC CEO Dana White gives depressing update about Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall title fight

it appears talks may have stalled between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall for later this year.

Zain Bando

Aspinall (Haljestam-USA TODAY SPORTS) / Jones (MMA Junkie)

UFC CEO Dana White hasn't given up his dream of seeing the so-called "biggest fight in UFC history" later this year between UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and interim titleholder Tom Aspinall.

White Shares Update On Jones vs. Aspinall

White, who is in attendance for UFC Saudi Arabia Saturday, shared an update regarding the fight's status and whether a contract between Jones and Aspinall had been agreed upon.

UFC's Sean Strickland has interesting take in response to Bryce Mitchell's Hitler comments

“One hundred percent [I hope it gets done],” White told The Mac Life Friday. “If we don’t get the fight done, we move on, and we make another fight. But not last night, but the night before, I was up in my room with my people until like 6 in the morning. We’re working on lots of stuff right now. There’s lots of really good sh*t going on right now.”

Jon Jones fights Stipe Miocic in a heavyweight title bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.
Jon Jones fights Stipe Miocic in a heavyweight title bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

White gave a timeline that would likely end in the summer if the fight does or doesn't get booked. He also clarified there is no holdup about why a deal hasn't been made. It's moreso a timing issue, he said.

"There’s no situation," White added. "It’s the biggest fight we can make,” White said. “I know the fans like to mess with Jon or whatever. Jon Jones isn’t afraid of anybody, and Jon Jones will fight anybody. It’s just a matter of getting the fight done now. That’s our job.”

Tom Aspinall prepares to fight Sergei Pavlovich during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden.
Tom Aspinall prepares to fight Sergei Pavlovich during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

‘McGregor did it,’ UFC star Alex Pereira calls for Superfight with Boxing champion

Jones is coming off a successful title defense last November against Stipe Miocic. Meanwhile, Aspinall, who became the interim titleholder in Nov. 2023, stopped Curtis Blaydes in his first defense last July at UFC 304.

For now, the world awaits an official announcement.

More UFC & MMA News

• Israel Adesanya makes easy pick between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev

• (Exclusive) Grant Dawson targets return at UFC 314, open to fight with Beneil Dariush

• Dricus du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312

• Dana White comments on possibility of UFC signing ex-Bellator champion from PFL

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News