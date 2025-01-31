UFC CEO Dana White gives depressing update about Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall title fight
UFC CEO Dana White hasn't given up his dream of seeing the so-called "biggest fight in UFC history" later this year between UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and interim titleholder Tom Aspinall.
White Shares Update On Jones vs. Aspinall
White, who is in attendance for UFC Saudi Arabia Saturday, shared an update regarding the fight's status and whether a contract between Jones and Aspinall had been agreed upon.
“One hundred percent [I hope it gets done],” White told The Mac Life Friday. “If we don’t get the fight done, we move on, and we make another fight. But not last night, but the night before, I was up in my room with my people until like 6 in the morning. We’re working on lots of stuff right now. There’s lots of really good sh*t going on right now.”
White gave a timeline that would likely end in the summer if the fight does or doesn't get booked. He also clarified there is no holdup about why a deal hasn't been made. It's moreso a timing issue, he said.
"There’s no situation," White added. "It’s the biggest fight we can make,” White said. “I know the fans like to mess with Jon or whatever. Jon Jones isn’t afraid of anybody, and Jon Jones will fight anybody. It’s just a matter of getting the fight done now. That’s our job.”
Jones is coming off a successful title defense last November against Stipe Miocic. Meanwhile, Aspinall, who became the interim titleholder in Nov. 2023, stopped Curtis Blaydes in his first defense last July at UFC 304.
For now, the world awaits an official announcement.
