UFC 305 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream: Israel Adesanya & Dricus du Plessis

Be sure to catch the UFC 305 post-fight press conference live stream on MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated.

Fernando Quiles Jr.

Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; Israel Adesanya talks to the media after losing to Sean Strickland (not pictured) during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena.
Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; Israel Adesanya talks to the media after losing to Sean Strickland (not pictured) during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. / Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Once the UFC 305 event has wrapped up, be sure not to miss the post-fight press conference.

The big event inside the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia has had a few surprises, including a big first-round finish in the co-main event, with Kai Kara-France defeating Steve Erceg via TKO. There was also a not so pleasant surprise when judge Howie Booth delivered a baffling 30-27 scorecard in favor of Tai Tuivasa, despite the general consensus being that Jairzinho Rozenstruik easily defeated "Bam Bam."

Fans can witness the immediate fallout of UFC 305 with the post-fight press conference right here.

WORST UFC SCORECARD OF THE YEAR? CONTROVERSY ON UFC 305'S MAIN CARD

UFC 305 Post-Fight Press Conference

The post-fight presser following UFC 305 is expected to feature the likes of Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, Kai Kara-France, and others. The participants in the post-fight media scrums are dependent on the medical conditions of the athletes.

You can catch the live stream below with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET. It's important to note that the live feed may start sooner.

UFC 305: KAI KARA-FRANCE DELIVERS STUNNING FIRST-ROUND FINISH IN CO-MAIN EVENT

Fernando has over a decade of combat sports news writing experience. He currently covers MMA, boxing, and pro wrestling. Fernando joined MMA Knockout as the Lead Writer/Editor when it was founded in 2023.