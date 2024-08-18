UFC 305 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream: Israel Adesanya & Dricus du Plessis
Once the UFC 305 event has wrapped up, be sure not to miss the post-fight press conference.
The big event inside the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia has had a few surprises, including a big first-round finish in the co-main event, with Kai Kara-France defeating Steve Erceg via TKO. There was also a not so pleasant surprise when judge Howie Booth delivered a baffling 30-27 scorecard in favor of Tai Tuivasa, despite the general consensus being that Jairzinho Rozenstruik easily defeated "Bam Bam."
Fans can witness the immediate fallout of UFC 305 with the post-fight press conference right here.
WORST UFC SCORECARD OF THE YEAR? CONTROVERSY ON UFC 305'S MAIN CARD
UFC 305 Post-Fight Press Conference
The post-fight presser following UFC 305 is expected to feature the likes of Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, Kai Kara-France, and others. The participants in the post-fight media scrums are dependent on the medical conditions of the athletes.
You can catch the live stream below with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET. It's important to note that the live feed may start sooner.
UFC 305: KAI KARA-FRANCE DELIVERS STUNNING FIRST-ROUND FINISH IN CO-MAIN EVENT
