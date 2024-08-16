MMA Knockout

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Free Live Stream Results & Highlights

A middleweight title fight headlines the UFC's return to Perth, Australia.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

The wait is finally over for UFC 305, which takes place this Saturday night (August 17) at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Fight Card Preview

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Headlines UFC 305

The main event will see Dricus Du Plessis attempt to defend his UFC middleweight title for the first time against two-time champion Israel Adesanya. “The Last Stylebender” lost his title in a shocking upset loss to Sean Strickland last year, and at UFC 297 Du Plessis claimed the belt from Strickland via split decision and set the stage for a highly-anticipated fight with Adesanya.

The night’s co-main event is a huge flyweight tilt featuring Kai Kara-France and recent title challenger Steve Erceg. Kara-France is returning more than a year after his last appearance in the Octagon and will attempt to snap a two-fight skid against Erceg, who is coming off a failed title bid against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301 in March.

The rest of the main card also includes an intriguing lightweight matchup between top-ranked contenders Mateusz Gamrot and Dan Hooker, as well as fan favorite Tai Tuivasa looking to snap a four-fight losing streak when he meets Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight clash.

Welterweights Li Jingliang and Carlos Prates will kick off the main card action, and the prelims also include a number of Australian fighters that will be looking to score big wins in front of what should be a raucous crowed in Perth.

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

The early prelims for UFC 305 are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass ahead of the regular prelim card at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card action kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV, and be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya – For the UFC Middleweight Championship
Co-Main Event: Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg
• Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker
• Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
• Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)


• Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker
• Josh Cuilibao vs. Ricardo Ramos
• Casey O’Neill vs. Luana Santos
• Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)


• Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes
• Kenan Song vs. Ricky Glenn
• Stewart Nicoll vs. Jesus Aguilar

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Full Prelim Fight Card Predictions

Published
