The UFC has apparently decided to part ways with another one of its top-ranked female fighters.

While there are no women’s bouts scheduled for this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night even in Doha, Qatar, last weekend’s UFC 334 card featured a massive co-main event that saw Women’s Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison welcome UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes back from retirement.

In what many fans felt was one of the biggest women’s fights of all time, Nunes insisted on testing her grappling against Harrison before she ultimately was forced to tap to a rear naked choke during the fourth round.

UFC Released Two Top-Ranked Women's Bantamweights This Year

There was some concern heading into UFC 334 that one or both co-main event fighters might retire depending on the result, but Nunes already dismissed that idea herself and wants to meet Harrison in a rematch at 145 lbs.

Kayla Harrison (red gloves) fights Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An immediate rematch between the two women would leave Joselyne Edwards waiting for a title shot after she weighed-in as the backup fighter for Harrison vs. Nunes, and there were also some questions marks around the overall state of the women’s bantamweight division heading into the event.

Nora Cornolle (red gloves) fights Joselyne Edwards (blue gloves) in a womens bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC surprisingly parted ways with top-ranked women’s bantamweight fighter Ketlen Veiera earlier this year before Norma Dumont was also released this month, and now the promotion has apparently also opted to release former strawweight title challenger Virna Jandiroba.

Strawweight Veteran Virna Jandiroba Announces UFC Exit

Breaking the news via Instagram, Jandiroba revealed that her release from the UFC was entirely unexpected.

“I was caught by surprise at this moment,” Jandiroba said (h/t MMA Junkie for the translation). “Obviously we’re in a private company, and nothing is ever really stable. You can be there one day and not the next. But given the timing and circumstances, I was in a good moment in my career, so it did catch me off guard."

Yan Xiaonan (red gloves) fights against Virna Jandiroba (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of this week’s update to the UFC rankings, Jandiroba sit at #3 in both the media and Meta AI Top 15 for the UFC strawweight division.

Virna Jandiroba Fought for UFC Strawweight Title Last Year at UFC 321

Joining the UFC as an unbeaten talent in 2019 after she successfully defended the Invicta FC strawweight belt, Jandiroba was immediately matched up with former UFC titleholder Carla Esparza for her debut and dropped a unanimous decision.

Virna Jandiroba (red gloves) fights Loopy Godinez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Beginning with a victory over Angela Hill in 2022, “Carcará” put together a five-fight win streak that set her up for a vacant strawweight title bout at UFC 321 against Mackenzie Dern, who improved to 2-0 over Jandiroba when she earned a decision and claimed the strawweight belt.

Yan Xiaonan (red gloves) fights against Virna Jandiroba (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jandiroba rebounded in April when she defeated Tabatha Ricci, and earlier this month she was given her second co-main event slot in a row when she took on Tatiana Suarez in Las Vegas but came up short on the scorecards.