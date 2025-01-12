Frustrated Fighter Slaps Coach after Losing at First UFC Fight Night of 2025
One of the losing fighters at the first UFC event of the year took out her frustrations on a coach while they were still in the cage.
Viktoriia Dudakova Slaps Coach After UFC Fight Night Loss
Following a nearly month-long break, the UFC finally returned this weekend with a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas, NV headlined by a strawweight rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.
The night's prelims also featured two other women's bouts with Ernesta Kareckaite taking on Nicolle Caliari in the flyweight division and another strawweight bout between Fatima Kline and Viktoriia Dudakova, which was the second fight of the evening after Nurullo Aliev defeated Joe Solecki in the first UFC fight of 2025.
Both women entered UFC Vegas 101 after suffering the first losses of their respective careers in their most recent bouts, and it was Kline who got back into the win column and secured her first UFC victory when she stopped Dudakova with strikes late in the second round.
Dudakova was visibly frustrated in the cage immediately following the fight, and an apparent effort from one of her coaches to console the 25-year-old earned him an unexpected slap in the face.
The loss to Kline puts Dudakova on a two-fight skid after she began her UFC tenure with back-to-back wins over Jinh Yu Frey and Istela Nunes, which brought the Dana White's Contender Series veteran's pro record to 8-0 before she dropped a split decision to Sam Hughes in her only fight of 2024.
