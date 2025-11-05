Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz claims he's agreed to fight Jake Paul in boxing rematch

In the latest twist to the cancelled boxing match between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis, former UFC star Nate Diaz claims he’s agreed to step in the ring for a rematch with Paul.

With only one fight under his belt so far this year, influencer-turned-boxer Paul was slated to return to the ring for a second time later this month to take on boxing star Davis in an exhibition bout at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL.

Davis has officially pulled out of the fight after being handed a civil lawsuit from an ex-girlfriend in yet another legal scandal for “Tank”, leaving Paul without an opponent for a Netflix boxing event that was also supposed to see former UFC titleholders Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman square off in a trilogy fight.

Nate Diaz Claims He's Agreed To Jake Paul Fight

There’s been plenty of talk and speculation regarding who might step up to fight Paul next, and in a surprise turn of events the 28-year-old’s former opponent Diaz claims that he’s already accepted a matchup offer.

READ MORE: UFC rankings shakeup offers new fight for Kayla Harrison during wait for Amanda Nunes

Following his exit from the UFC, Diaz made his boxing debut against Paul at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX. “Problem Child” won the fight via unanimous decision, which put him back in the win column after suffering his first boxing loss to Tommy Fury earlier that year.

Jake Paul Undefeated Since 2023 Win Over Nate Diaz

There’s always the chance that Diaz is simply throwing his name into the mix to fight Paul by claiming that he’s accepted an offer, but a rematch between the two does seem like a fairly realistic option after the Davis matchup fell through.

READ MORE: Surging UFC newcomer gets ranked opponent for banger fight at final UFC event of 2025

Diaz was the fourth former UFC star that Paul bested in the boxing ring after he also defeated Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley (twice), and the aforementioned Silva. The 28-year-old also defeated “Platinum” Mike Perry last year before his high-profile fight with Mike Tyson, and in his only outing this year Paul defeated another former boxing champion in Julio César Chávez Jr.

Jake Paul (left) fights against Nate Diaz in a boxing match at American Airlines Center. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Diaz has only competed once since losing his boxing debut to Paul. The former UFC title challenger returned to the boxing ring last summer and took a majority decision over Jorge Masvidal, who had previously beaten Diaz via doctor’s stoppage in the UFC’s inaugural “BMF” title fight at UFC 244.

More MMA Knockout News

• UFC axes MMA fighter linked with betting scandal after suspicious loss

• Gable Steveson celebrates with UFC legend Jon Jones after viral 15-second KO

• UFC legend shares scathing assessment of Joe Rogan's fighting experience

• Ante Delija rips NSAC & UFC officiating after shocking UFC Vegas 110 loss

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.