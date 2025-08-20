Olympic gold medalist & NCAA champion announces date for first pro MMA fight

Gable Steveson 🥇@gablesteveson1



Get your tickets: https://t.co/luT3VSzle0#LFA217 Takes place Friday, September 12th at the @MysticLake Casino Hotel in #PriorLake #Minnesota



📲 @UFCFightPass #LFAPriorLake #LFA217 pic.twitter.com/n2PowPBcvw