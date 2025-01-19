Grant Dawson Calls Out Beneil Dariush after Dominant Win at UFC 311
Grant Dawson made his case to be Beneil Dariush's next opponent at UFC 311.
Dawson Calls Out Dariush After Outwrestling Diego Ferreira
The Top 20 UFC lightweight is now riding a three-fight win streak after dominating a seasoned UFC veteran 10 years his elder in Diego Ferreira. Ferreira was coming off some momentum himself with back-to-back wins, but Dawson derailed it with a dominant showing on Saturday.
Dawson controlled Ferreira with his wrestling, effective on the takedowns he shot and busy enough to keep it there with ground and pound. The 30-year-old was awarded a unanimous decision for his sixth win out of his last seven fights, and Dawson called for Beneil Dariush post-fight.
The #9 ranked Dariush lost out on his scheduled bout against Renato Moicano tonight, with Moicano being called up to fight Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title after Arman Tsarukyan withdrew on a day's notice.
Round 1
Dawson opens up with spinning attacks from a backfist to kicks. Dawson tries for a takedown against the cage, Ferreira trying his best to stay on his feet. Dawson holds Ferreira's foot with one hand, kicking the face of Ferreira. Dawson manages to control Ferreira on the ground. Dawon lands several ground and pound shots until the end of the round with Ferreira returning fire from his back.
Round 2
Ferreira starts the round off aggressive, bringing the fight to Dawson. Dawson looks to take the fight to the ground with Ferreira out-scrambling Dawson. Both men trade punches in the pocket. Dawson grabs a takedown on Ferreira, seizing top position against the cage. Dawson lands a few elbows from the top. Ferreira eats a couple more elbows from Dawson.
Round 3
Dawson shoots for a takedown right away but is denied. Dawson doesn't quit though, shooting for another takedown, getting Ferreira to the ground while the Brazilian attempts a leg lock. Dawson establishes top control.
Occasional ground and pound shots weren't enough for Dawson to keep the fight on the ground, the referee taking away the position due to inactivity. Dawson clips Ferreira with an elbow. Ferreira swings for the fences once they're back on the feet. Dawson attempts another takedown and gets it.
The American lands more ground and pound as the referee tells him to work. Dawson grabs ahold of the back of Ferreira before the final bell.
Official Result: Grant Dawson defeats Diego Ferreira via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
