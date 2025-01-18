UFC 311 Fighter Chats with Daniel Cormier & Joe Rogan Mid-Fight - "This Is For You"
Top flyweight contender Tagir Ulanbekov provided a unique and unexpected highlight when he opened the UFC 311 main card against Clayton Carpenter.
Ulanbekov Chats With UFC 311 Commentary Team Mid-Fight
A teammate of UFC 311 headliner Islam Makhachev and co-headliner Umar Nurmagmedov, Ulanbekov entered the matchup with the undefeated Carpenter as the promotion's #11-ranked flyweight contender.
UFC 311 Free Live Stream Results & Highlights – Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano
The 33-year-old seemingly had little to gain and everything to lose when he kicked off UFC 311 against the unranked Carpenter, who earned a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2022 before collecting back-to-back submissions in first two Octagon outings.
The MMA Lab-trained Carpenter did give his Dagestani opponent all he could handle and found particular success in the second round, but with UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov shouting instructions from his corner Ulanbekov did enough to earn a clear unanimous decision victory.
The promotion's #11-ranked flyweight landed several impressive takedowns during the course of the bout, and in the third round Ulanbekov even chatted with the cageside commentary team of Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik before once again bringing Carpenter to the mat.
Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena Confirmed for UFC London, Full Card Revealed
Ulanbekov now has three-straight victories since dropping a unanimous decision to Tim Elliott in 2022, and the 33-year-old also got to kick off a highly-anticipated UFC 311 card that will see Makhachev attempt to defend his lightweight belt against short-notice replacement Renato Moicano in the night's main event.
More UFC & MMA News
• Former UFC Champion Announces Retirement After 13 Years
• Beneil Dariush Reacts to Losing Out on Renato Moicano Fight at UFC 311
• Ex-Champ Alexander Volkanovski Teases Boss Dana White After UFC 311 Switch-Up
• Bellator Veteran Neiman Gracie Parts Ways with PFL, Kai Kamaka III Asks for Release
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.