High-Profile UFC 309 Matchup Scrapped Due to Fight Night Medical Issue
A last-minute cancellation has cost UFC 309 one of the card's most intriguing prelimary bouts on fight night.
UFC 309 Loses Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
Taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, UFC 309 is headlined by a heavyweight title bout between defending champion Jon Jones and two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic.
UFC 309 Live Results & Highlights – Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic
The night's PPV main card also boasts a lightweight co-main event that will see Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler meet for a second time as well as a middleweight tilt between undefeated prospect Bo Nickal and Paul Craig, and one of the standout bouts on the event's prelims was another middleweight contest between Chris Weidman and Eryk Anders.
A former UFC middleweight champion, Weidman scored his first win since 2020 when he defeated Bruno Silva in March before being matched up with Anders in what many fans thought could be the 40-year-old's retirement fight.
Both men successfully made weight ahead of the event, but when the UFC 309 broadcast kicked off on Saturday night the promotion announced that the middleweight matchup was cancelled to due a medical issue on the part of Anders.
"Ya Boi" was looking to score his second win in a row in the matchup with Weidman, and for now fans will have to wait and see if the UFC elects to rebook the fight for another event before the end of the year.
UFC 309 Free Live Steam: Jones vs. Miocic, Chandler vs. Oliveira 2
The UFC 309 prelims still boast matchups like UFC record holder Jim Miller taking on Damon Jackson and Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee, and all of the night's action will lead up to the huge main event title bout between Jones and Miocic.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Tang Kai to Defend Belt Against Akbar Abdullaev in ONE Fight Night 27 Main Event
- Jake Paul Bullies Mike Tyson in Eight-Round Netflix Disappointment
- Shara Magomedov Reportedly Agrees to Huge UFC Saudi Arabia Fight after Viral KO
- UFC CEO Dana White Axes Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira, Promises Tom Aspinall Next
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.