How to Watch BKFC LA: Warr vs. Khanatov - Live Results & Highlights

Stay up-to-date with results from BKFC Fight Night: Los Angeles - headlined by Ruben Warr vs. Bovar Khanatov.

Christopher De Santiago

The BKFC is back in LA.

The Battle Of Los Angeles

The world's fastest-growing combat sports promotion returns to Los Angeles, California after a milestone Knuckle Mania 4 event featuring UFC veterans Mike Perry and Thiago Alves in April. Tonight's card is headlined by a lightweight title eliminator of sorts between Ruben Warr and Bovar Khanatov.

Warr went out and put an exclamation mark on his last performance - a six-second knockout of former UFC fighter Robbie Peralta in July. It's back-to-back main event spots for Warr in Cali, drawing Khanatov next, hoping a win can bring about a title shot against new champ Franco Tenaglia.

Ruben Warr Gunning for BKFC Title in High-Stakes Fight That’ll Change His Life

Singled out for his durability, Khanatov will look to play spoiler to Warr's title aspirations in LA - a long way from home for the Ukrainian fighter.

How To Watch BKFC 69

The BKFC 69 main card is broadcast globally on DAZN and the BKFC App on Nov. 23 at 10:00p.m. ET / 7:00p.m. PST - live from Thunder Studios.

BKFC 69 Results

Ruben Warr vs. Bovar Khanakov

Lavar Johnson vs. Anthony Garrett

Keith Richardson vs. Brandon Conley

Chase Gormley vs. Tyler Sijohn

Rodney Thomas vs. Danasabe Mohammed

Dan Godoy vs. Ryan Petersen

Vinny Familari vs. Michael Manno

Mike Hansen vs. Dominick Carey

Steven Sainsbury vs. Paulo Games

Cody Vidal vs. Kevin Sims

Published
