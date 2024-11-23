How to Watch BKFC LA: Warr vs. Khanatov - Live Results & Highlights
The BKFC is back in LA.
The Battle Of Los Angeles
The world's fastest-growing combat sports promotion returns to Los Angeles, California after a milestone Knuckle Mania 4 event featuring UFC veterans Mike Perry and Thiago Alves in April. Tonight's card is headlined by a lightweight title eliminator of sorts between Ruben Warr and Bovar Khanatov.
Warr went out and put an exclamation mark on his last performance - a six-second knockout of former UFC fighter Robbie Peralta in July. It's back-to-back main event spots for Warr in Cali, drawing Khanatov next, hoping a win can bring about a title shot against new champ Franco Tenaglia.
Ruben Warr Gunning for BKFC Title in High-Stakes Fight That’ll Change His Life
Singled out for his durability, Khanatov will look to play spoiler to Warr's title aspirations in LA - a long way from home for the Ukrainian fighter.
How To Watch BKFC 69
The BKFC 69 main card is broadcast globally on DAZN and the BKFC App on Nov. 23 at 10:00p.m. ET / 7:00p.m. PST - live from Thunder Studios.
BKFC 69 Results
Ruben Warr vs. Bovar Khanakov
Lavar Johnson vs. Anthony Garrett
Keith Richardson vs. Brandon Conley
Chase Gormley vs. Tyler Sijohn
Rodney Thomas vs. Danasabe Mohammed
Dan Godoy vs. Ryan Petersen
Vinny Familari vs. Michael Manno
Mike Hansen vs. Dominick Carey
Steven Sainsbury vs. Paulo Games
Cody Vidal vs. Kevin Sims
