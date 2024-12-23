How to watch OKTAGON 65: Paradeiser vs. Keita 2 Stream, Time & Full Card
Everything you need to know about OKTAGON 65: Keita vs. Paradeiser 2.
OKTAGON MMA history is made this weekend when featherweight champion Losene Keita shoots for double-champ status in a rematch against lightweight kingpin Ronald Paradeiser.
OKMMA 65 features three world-title fights across the Lightweight, Light Heavyweight, and Women's Bantamweight divisions. The bantamweight title fight features 15-10 UFC veteran Lucie Pudilova as she takes on 8-0 OKMMA prospect Lucia Szabova.
Also on the card, former bantamweight king Jonas Magard looks to snub the debut of the infamous Igor Severino, who is known for being kicked from the UFC after biting his opponent in March.
OKMMA 65 Time, Date & Where to Watch
- Time: 12 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 29
- Where to watch: OKTAGON TV
OKMMA 65 Full Card
- Jakub Batfalsky vs. Dominik Toporcer; Featherweight
- Marco Novak vs. Eemil Kurhela; Featherweight
- Cecilie Bolander vs. Sara Luzar Smajic; W. Bantamweight
- Jakub Tichota vs. Ozan Aslaner; Lightweight
- Mateusz Legierski vs. Agy Sardari; Lightweight
- Rodovan Uskrt vs. Daniel Schwindt; Middleweight
- Jonas Magard vs. Igor Severino; Bantamweight
- Lucie Pudilova vs. Lucia Szabova; Bantamweight Championship
- Karlos Vemola vs. Will Fleury; Light Heavyweight Championship
- Ronald Paradeiser vs. Losene Keita; Lightweight Championship
