WWE Raw Results: CM Punk and Drew McIntyre Address What Transpired at SummerSlam 2024
The fallout of WWE SummerSlam 2024 begins with Monday Night Raw, and we're bringing you live results.
CM Punk suffered a loss in his grudge match with Drew McIntyre this past Saturday. Seth Rollins served as the special guest referee, and was caught in the crossfire when Punk found him wearing the personal symbolic bracelet McIntyre had taken from him.
How will both McIntyre and Punk respond to what transpired at SummerSlam 2024?
WWE Raw Results: What Happens with The Judgment Day?
The opening match at SummerSlam 2024 had a shocking conclusion. Dominik Mysterio intentionally helped Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship, betraying Rhea Ripley in the process.
Later on in the night, Finn Balor turned his back on Damian Priest, who lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther. What does this all mean for The Judgment Day?
Plus, WWE has announced a slew of matches for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. In a six-man tag team match, the Wyatt Sicks will take on Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers.
Tonight we'll also see a clash of two former tag team champions as The Miz and R-Truth take on A-Town Down Under.
Sheamus will go one-on-one with the returning Ludwig Kaiser.
Kofi Kingston is back and he will team with Xavier Woods to take on Authors of Pain.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be providing live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Keep refreshing this page for live results and video highlights.
