Ian Machado Garry compares rising UFC prospect to Conor McGregor

Could this UFC prospect become bigger than Conor. McGregor?

Zain Bando

Although Conor McGregor’s name has been out of the MMA spotlight for the better part of four years, his name seems to never slip when compared to some of the UFC’s top prospects.

Once of those examples is Mauricio Ruffy (12-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), a lightweight fighter that Ian Machado Garry was highly complimentary of and compared to the former two-division UFC champion.

Conor McGregor before fighting Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena.
Garry Compares Mauricio Ruffy To Conor McGregor

“His style is phenomenal, and I love to watch it. It kind of reminds me of an old-school Conor McGregor,” Machado Garry recently wrote about Ruffy on Instagram. 

Garry took it one step further, however.

“His style is beautiful. I think movement is next level, and I’m excited to see how his career unfolds at moment. He’s absolutely one of my favorite fighters in the UFC,” Machado Garry concluded.

Mauricio Ruffy (red gloves) fights James Llontop (blue gloves) in the catchweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garde
A winner of seven in a row and only 28, it’s safe to assume Ruffy has a bright future ahead in the years to come.

After securing a highlight-reel finish against King Green earlier this month, Ruffy himself is excited for his next step as he met with the media following UFC 313.

If Ruffy continues to show out, the possibilities are endless.

"Listen, there are a lot of secrets about Ruffy style that you don't know yet," he said after UFC 313. "You have no idea, and I can't wait to put them against a grappler, a wrestler. There are many more things that Ruffy can offer that you have not seen, but you're going to see it in the UFC."

