Ian Machado Garry compares rising UFC prospect to Conor McGregor
Although Conor McGregor’s name has been out of the MMA spotlight for the better part of four years, his name seems to never slip when compared to some of the UFC’s top prospects.
Once of those examples is Mauricio Ruffy (12-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), a lightweight fighter that Ian Machado Garry was highly complimentary of and compared to the former two-division UFC champion.
READ MORE: Michael Bisping predicts Tom Aspinall will crush Jon Jones to become future UFC GOAT
Garry Compares Mauricio Ruffy To Conor McGregor
“His style is phenomenal, and I love to watch it. It kind of reminds me of an old-school Conor McGregor,” Machado Garry recently wrote about Ruffy on Instagram.
Garry took it one step further, however.
“His style is beautiful. I think movement is next level, and I’m excited to see how his career unfolds at moment. He’s absolutely one of my favorite fighters in the UFC,” Machado Garry concluded.
A winner of seven in a row and only 28, it’s safe to assume Ruffy has a bright future ahead in the years to come.
After securing a highlight-reel finish against King Green earlier this month, Ruffy himself is excited for his next step as he met with the media following UFC 313.
If Ruffy continues to show out, the possibilities are endless.
READ MORE: UFC reportedly adds savage finisher matchup to Montreal PPV
"Listen, there are a lot of secrets about Ruffy style that you don't know yet," he said after UFC 313. "You have no idea, and I can't wait to put them against a grappler, a wrestler. There are many more things that Ruffy can offer that you have not seen, but you're going to see it in the UFC."
More MMA Knockout News
- Michael Bisping predicts Tom Aspinall will crush Jon Jones to become future UFC GOAT
- UFC CEO Dana White partners with director Zack Snyder for MMA film "Brawler"
- Mike Perry reveals he got the call to step in for KSI vs. Dillon Danis
- Canelo Alvarez stuns boxing fans with surprise Jake Paul comment
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.