Ian Machado Garry manifests future title fight against UFC's pound-for-pound best
Ian Machado Garry is dreaming big.
Ian Machado Garry Remains 170-Pound Threat
The No. 6-ranked UFC welterweight is on the fast track to a title shot but eyes another challenger if Garry takes the belt off Jack Della Maddalena.
Speaking to Covers.com, Garry has already mapped out his dream scenario.
It's Islam Makhachev,the UFC's pound-for-pound best fighter at the momeny, in a dream fight for Garry's would-be title.
"If people want to market it as Dagestan vs. Ireland if me and Islam Makhachev ever cross paths, then they can," Garry said.
Ian Machado Garry Wants Islam Makhachev Fight
As much as the Khabib Nurmagomedov-Conor McGregor rivalry had its own buzz, Garry wants the current generation of MMA fans to see the light at the end of the tunnel with what he calls "Islam vs. Ian."
"I feel like that's bringing in two people like Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, who have had their rivalry and have done and said the things they've said," Garry. said. "The truth is, this is Dagestan vs. Ireland, but it would be Islam vs. Ian."
Garry said if Makhachev does his part, he's down to fight him.
"If he wins, there is absolutely every scenario that I'm going to call for that fight, because there is nothing more I want to do than go out there and beat the No. 1 pound for pound, get the belt, and prove that I'm one of the best in the world."
Garry has won 16 of his first 17 fights, nine of which came under the UFC banner. Garry is fresh off a win against Carlos Prates, which headlined UFC Kansas City last month.
Garry isn't opposed to fighting Della Maddalena if Makhachev loses or another circumstance arises.
"100 percent I'm in the conversation for a shot at Jack Della Maddalena next," Garry said. "There's not a bigger name that you can mention in the division right now other than mine - you can put anyone else in there but the argument is there that I am the biggest draw, and if you put whoever versus me for the world title, it would be the biggest fight."
Whether Garry's wish comes true remains to be seen.
