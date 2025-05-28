Merab Dvalishvili sets record straight regarding viral UFC 316 injury video
Merab Dvalishvili nearly sent MMA fans into shambles late last week when a video surfaced of an apparently horrific toe bruise that nearly put his title defense against Sean O'Malley, a rematch from last September, on hold.
Merab Dvalishvili Speaks on Toe Injury
Now, it appears to be a non-issue.
Dvalishvili spoke with former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping about the situation in question, while also reassuring the fanbase to trust he's healthy enough to compete.
"Toe is good," Dvalishvili said. "Like I said, if something, I can cut it off, but I don't need to cut it off. It's good. It doesn't bother me."
Dvalishvili said his goal of beating O'Malley doesn't change. It may just look slightly different, at least from a gameplan standpoint.
"Not a big change, but maybe more striking," Dvalishvili said.
Merab Dvalishvili Breaks Down Sean O'Malley Rematch
Dvalishvili added that his goals of fighting while catering toward his strengths is all he cares about, not what the fans think of his performances.
"It was my first title fight, and I was more focused on winning the fight, and I was the underdog and I didn't care what people were going to say," Dvalishvili said. "Now, I'm going to be more focused to show a good fight, and I'm going to show more striking."
As far as whether Dvalishvili is concerned about if his pinky toe gets reaggrevated, his answer was simple.
"I still have nine other toes, and it's fine," Dvalishvili said.
Dvalishvili beat Umar Nurmagomedov in January to defend the bantamweight title at UFC 311, making the O'Malley rematch his second title defense.
Dvalishvili has not lost in 12 fights, marking just over six years unbeaten. The Georgian's dominance is far from an understatement. It's effortless, and with more work to do at bantamweight, beating O'Malley is just another feather in the cap in a potentially long title run.
