UFC star Charles Oliveira names the hardest fight of his life
Charles Oliveira claims he was 'robbed' in what is admittedly the hardest fight of his life.
'Do Bronx' was the reigning UFC lightweight champion from 2021 to 2022, losing his belt to the scales at UFC 274. Without this setback, Oliveira would have notched two title defenses, which is quite an accomplishment in the lightweight division.
With 24 UFC fights to his name, Oliveira is accustomed to setbacks, but some are more difficult than others...
Charles Oliveira names UFC 274 weight mishap as the hardest fight of his life
Speaking with Real MMA Today, Oliveira detailed the hardest fight of his life. For a professional fighter with 45 contests under his belt, Oliveira's most trying contest came against the scales at UFC 274.
"Everyone knows they stole my belt," Oliveira said. ". . . It was never about 200 grams. . . . His [Gaethje's] corner, his coach, was always around me, all over the place like he was from the commission!
"This stuff doesn't happen anywhere else. . . . They just wanted to hand him that belt, but they couldn't do it outright, so they were trying to mess with my head. . . . I made weight on Thursday, so in reality, they just robbed me." [translation h/t Red Corner MMA]
Oliveira gets his shot at redemption at UFC 317 on June 28. Here, he fights former featherweight king Ilia Topuria for Islam Makhachev's vacated lightweight belt.
The Brazilian finisher gets the opportunity to play upset, as fans and pundits alike are overlooking his chances at handing Topuria is first defeat.
Oliveira doesn't care about these doubters, telling Full Violence, "I know he's a guy who hits hard, but he's talking about the lightweight category.
". . . I fought against Justin Gaethje, and everyone said he was the guy who hit harder, and when I did, he went down. I believe in the power of fire in the hands that I have. So, let's wait. On the 28th, we'll meet."
