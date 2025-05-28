Nate Diaz wants to settle 'unfinished business' with former UFC rival, cash cow
Nate Diaz has been absent from UFC competition since Sept. 2022 and is itching for a return to the Octagon under the right circumstances.
Nate Diaz Names Former UFC Rival As Possible Return Fight
Diaz has enjoyed an illustrious UFC career despite not winning any world titles, but remained competitive against some of the sport's elite, including former two-division champion Conor McGregor.
The 2016 two-fight series is one of the most memorable in UFC history. Diaz upset McGregor in March at UFC 196 when McGregor still laid claim to the UFC Featherweight Championship, winning the non-title bout by rear-naked choke.
The intrigue of their first fight was so huge that Diaz and McGregor met again five months later at UFC 202. In an extremely close, highly competitive back-and-forth slugfest, the Irishman walked away with a majority decision win.
The two would never cross paths again. McGregor became a simultaneous two-division world champion, while Diaz had a mixed bag of wins and losses. The Stockton, Calif. native finished his UFC career 16-11, defeating Tony Ferguson in his final Octagon appearance.
Meanwhile, McGregor has been inactive since July 2021, as his fighting future is uncertain.
Time has since passed, and Diaz is weighing his options regarding his next career move, as a possible option remains a long-awaited UFC return. This would also mark his return to MMA, as he, like McGregor, tried his hand at boxing.
READ MORE: Jon Jones hits Tom Aspinall with brutal McGregor-style insult
Nate Diaz Boxed Jake Paul To A Decision Loss
Diaz discussed his immediate future during an episode of "The HJR Podcast." A return to where fans remember him the most is a real possibility, but a few conditions must be met.
"If they'll [the UFC] have me, I would like to go back and f****** whoop someone's ass there," Diaz said. "I'm not fighting at [155 pounds], though. Right now I'm not fighting in there because there's nobody to fight really. It's kind of slow rolling. I don't really have a name in mind right now in the UFC. That's why I'm not there right now."
If McGregor opts to return, though, Diaz wants to settle the score, he said.
"Me and him for sure got unfinished [business]," Diaz said. Got to happen."
Whether it does happen is. anyone's best guess.
More MMA Knockout News
- Lightweight banger joins UFC 317 one month out from Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
- UFC 319 adds ex-RIZIN champ to Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev card
- Tony Ferguson teases next fight news after comeback gets cancelled
- UFC star Tom Aspinall teases major heavyweight news amidst Jon Jones fight delays
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, ONE Championship, and MMA.