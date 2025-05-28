120,000 fans sign petition to strip Jon Jones of UFC title
Fight fans couldn't be more vocal about their desire to remove Jon Jones from the heavyweight throne.
Tempers are reaching a boiling point as Jones seems no closer to finalizing his final fight in the UFC. 'Bones' should be defending his belt against interim champion Tom Aspinall, if not retiring from the sport.
Over 800 days with the belt, Jones creeps ever closer to Cain Velasquez's 896-day heavyweight reign record, with only one title defense --- not even against his mandatory challenger.
Nate Diaz wants to settle 'unfinished business' with former UFC rival, cash cow
Fan petition to strip Jon Jones of UFC title soars as over 100,000 users sign on
Created on May 14 by MMA community member Tony_Has_Died, a petition to see Jones stripped of his title has since amassed over 122,159 verified signatures (as of 5 PM ET, 5/29/25).
"Jon Jones is now the longest reigning champion in UFC heavyweight history and has only fought two times in that period." The petition reads. "There is a clear interim champion, Tom Aspinall, who has defended his interim championship belt.
"Aspinall is ready to fight Jones. Jones refuses to fight him. Therefore, we as fans must let Dana White know: It is time to strip Jon Jones of the heavyweight title. He clearly has no intentions of fighting anytime soon."
The petition passed 50,000 signatures on May 25, and 100,000 on May 27.
It's highly unlikely the UFC will take action based on the petition, but it does serve to remind them of the mounting negative press for their golden champion. Although it is said there is no such thing as bad publicity.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC star Charles Oliveira names the hardest fight of his life
- Merab Dvalishvili sets record straight regarding viral UFC 316 injury video
- UFC makes emergency addition to this weekend’s event
- PFL signs UFC veteran as late replacement for feared opponent
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.