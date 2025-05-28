UFC launches new walkout uniform for debuting fighters this weekend
UFC is monetizing fighter walkouts in a new uniform feature set to debut this weekend at UFC Vegas 107: Blanchfield vs. Barber.
As announced on the UFC website, debuting fighters will now wear special 'debut patches' on their walkout jersey, which will be converted into one-of-one trading cards in the UFC Topps series.
"After each fight, all debut patches will be removed and turned into a one-of-one trading card, personally signed by the fighter.
"These cards will be included in 2026 Topps UFC product, allowing fans to get a chance at true debut history. This initiative will continue for all relevant UFC events going forward." - UFC website
Andreas Gustafsson from this weekend's fight night is confirmed to be the first fighter to don the new Debut Patch. UFC Vegas 107 also features debutant Michael Aswell, but it isn't clear whether he will have the patch due to being a short-notice replacement.
The UFC didn't disclose whether fighters will receive any of the proceeds from these products. If they operate anything like ONE Championship, fighters won't see a penny of the sales, since the promotion reserves the rights to profit from their image.
As a larger-scale comparison, former champion Demetrious Johnson has stated he received five figures for starring in, and on the box art of, the popular UFC video games over the years.
UFC fighters earn fixed sponsorship money when they fight
In terms of sponsorships, fighters receive a flat rate in the form of Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay, which ranges from $21,000 for non-champions to $32,000 for title challengers and $42,000 for champions, all on a per-event basis.
For reference, UFC's Crypto.com fight kit sponsorship costs $175 million over a ten-year period. This is enough to pay UFC champions their Promotional Guidelines Payout 4,000 times over.
