UFC London winner warns light heavyweight division, gets response about 'Fake Ninja'
Winning a unanimous decision in UFC London’s co-headliner against former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Błachowicz, Carlos Ulberg is setting his sights upon much more than just beating ex-UFC champions and recognizable names toward casual audiences.
Ulberg (12-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC), who has won eight of nine UFC outings since debuting in March 2021, called for whoever the champion is if Magomed Ankalaev (21-1 MMA, 12-1-1, 1 NC UFC) grants Alex Pereira (12-3 MMA, 9-3 UFC) his championship rematch later this year.
“Eight-fight win streak, the longest win streak in the light heavyweight division, I’m definitely looking at light heavyweight title contention,” Ulberg told reporters last Saturday. "If you look at the current champion and the former champion, their last fight with Jan Blachowicz was a very close fight, as well. I beat him with a unanimous decision, so it’s a very good feat for me.”
Unfortunately for “Black Jag,” if it was up to Ankalaev, Ulberg likely needs another win to put the newly-minted champion on notice.
READ MORE: Molly McCann clears air on UFC London retirement: 'Not good enough'
Magomed Ankalaev Demands Carlos Ulberg Fight Former UFC Champion Dubbed 'Black Ninja'
After catching wind of Ulberg’s statements, Ankalaev took to ‘X’ to voice his displeasure.
"Carlos VS fake ninja,” Ankalaev wrote shortly after congratulating him in his previous tweet.
“Fake Ninja” is the unofficial nickname Ankalaev dubbed for Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1 MMA, 5-2 UFC) after the pair got into an online spat about a potential fight. Prochazka accused Ankalaev of not being the tweet’s original sender and instead referred to his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, as “your slave.”
If the UFC does not grant Ulberg a title shot in his next fight, the New Zealand-native said he is okay with waiting for his opportunity to achieve a long-term goal.
“Yeah, for sure, I’ll get anyone,” Ulberg added. ““But where is he placed at the moment? I’m looking to go forward for sure, and I’m definitely looking at the title shot in the near future.”
READ MORE: Tom Aspinall gets green light from Hunter Campbell, Dana White on UFC's biggest fight
More MMA Knockout News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.