UFC Mexico star won 3 fights in one night before impressing Dana White
A fighter as well as a surgeon, David Martinez got on the UFC's radar after running the ultimate gauntlet.
Mexico's Martinez makes his promotional debut this weekend at UFC Mexico, signing to the UFC off a masterful striking performance on Dana White's Contender Series in October. The 26-year-old is 11-1 as a pro with an 82% finish rate, joining his sister Melissa Martinez on the roster.
The UFC newcomer is set to meet 18-5 Brazilian Saimon Oliveira on the Mexico City main card , which alos features fellow prospect "Lazy Boy" Ronaldo Rodriguez.
Years before fighting on the world's biggest stage, David Martinez was a champion in Combate Global, where he went 6-1. Three of those wins actually came in one night... yes, you heard that right.
READ MORE: UFC Mexico star says 'Never Back Down' got him into MMA: 'That's what I need...'
David Martinez Laid Out Two Fighters Hours Apart At Combate Global
It was May 29, 2021, Combate Global held a one-night tournament with 8 bantamweight fighters from Mexico and the United States. Only one would walk out of Miami the new bantamweight champion.
"Fighting three times in one night is really difficult," Martinez told MMA Knockout. "To do that was really incredible.
"I fought against two Mexicans and an ex-UFC fighter, Francisco 'Cisco' Rivera, to become the Combate Global Champion."
Martinez: "One Of The Best Nights Of My Life..."
Martinez delivered two highlight-reel knockouts a few hours apart, finishing Alex Gonzales inside two minutes, fighting Alan Cantú Garcia to a 15-minute decision, and then returning to stop UFC veteran Cisco Rivera with a brutal headkick and punches right after that, 17 seconds into Round 2.
"It was one of the best nights of my life," Martinez recalled of winning the one-night tournament.
"Those tournaments are tough. It was a new and different experience, but nothing I haven't seen before as a karate and kickboxing competitor who's fought on the same day. I'm used to fighting in those types of situations and I loved it."
David Martinez hasn't lost since his crowning moment in Combat Global, currently on a 7-fight win streak heading into his debut this weekend. Martinez earned a lot of fans with his performance on Contender Series last fall, surgical in his precision against the undefeated Xavier Franklin.
READ MORE: Tom Aspinall gets green light from Hunter Campbell, Dana White on UFC's biggest fight
More MMA Knockout News
• ‘Hype killer,’ UFC Mexico City fighter gave Raul Rosas and 3 others first loss
• Joe Rogan won’t be at UFC 315 - his reason has nothing to do with the fights
• Molly McCann clears air on UFC London retirement: 'Not good enough'
• UFC London compliance salaries reveal Leon Edwards as low earner, prelim fighter tops the bill
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.