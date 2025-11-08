UFC Fight Night free live stream results & highlights for Bonfim vs. Brown

The UFC is back in Las Vegas, NV tonight (November 8) for the second of back-to-back UFC Fight Night cards at the UFC APEX facility.

The main event will see Randy Brown try to snatch Gabriel Bonfim’s spot in the rankings when the two men meet in a welterweight clash. Bonfim comes into the night riding the momentum of three-straight victories, while Brown returned to the win column with a second-round knockout of Nicolas Dalby in April after having his own three-fight winning streak halted by Bryan Battle.

Joseph Morales will formally kick off his second stint with the UFC in the night’s co-main event after winning the flyweight finals of The Ultimate Fighter 33. “Bopo” takes on Matt Schnell, who snapped a three-fight skid in his last outing when he took a unanimous decision over Jimmy Flick.

UFC Fight Night Live Results & Highlights

The rest of the UFC Vegas 110 main card will see Muslim Salikhov attempt to score another highlight-reel knockout when he meets Serbian finisher Uros Medic. Gabriel Bonfim’s brother Ismael will also take on Chris Padilla in a lightweight bout, and the main card action kicks off with middleweights Marco Tulio and Christian Leroy Duncan.

The night’s prelims include a matchup featuring longtime UFC staples Ricky Simon and Raoni Barcelos, as well as an important women’s bantamweight bout between Mayra Bueno Silva and Jacquline Cavalcanti. Heavyweights Josh Hokit and Max Gimenis will also make their respective promotional debuts to go along with a number of other well-matched prelim fights.

One UFC Vegas 111 fight underwent a swap during fight week, as Robert Valentin withdrew from a matchup with Jackson McVey and was replaced by Zachary Reese. The card also lost a bantamweight tilt between Cristian Quiñonez and Adrian Yanez after Quiñonez pulled out just days before the event.

The prelim action is set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.

UFC Vegas 111 Main Card (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)

• Main Event: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown



• Co-Main Event: Matt Schnell vs. Joseph Morales



• Muslim Salikhov vs. Uros Medic



• Ismael Bonfim vs. Chris Padilla



• Marco Tulio vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

UFC Vegas 111 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4:00 p.m. ET)

• Jamall Emmers vs. Hyder Amil



• Ricky Simon vs. Raoni Barcelos



• Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti



• Josh Hokit vs. Max Gimenis



• Tecia Pennington vs. Denise Gomes



• Miles Johns vs. Daniel Marcos



• Jackson McVey vs. Zachary Reese



