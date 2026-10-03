Is Saturday's UFC Fight on CBS? What To Know Before Natalia Silva vs. Wang Cong

The UFC kicks off its October schedule, ushering in a new era in the UFC women's flyweight division. A vacant title fight between Brazil's Natalia Silva and China's Wang Cong commences in Saturday night's UFC 332 headlining attraction in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Delta Center.

But there is a bit more to the 14-fight card than just the title fight, a title fight that arguably should never have happened if ex-champion Valentina Shevchenko had not been sidelined due to injury.

However, the card deserves attention when we move from hypotheticals to reality. It isn't top-heavy, nor is it built to have the potential "wow" factor that other UFC events, like UFC Freedom 250 In June did, as an example.

Significance of UFC 332 is Outside of Octagon

(Zuffa LLC)

But it does have one aspect no UFC card has ever had, at least not yet: a fully numbered main card on broadcast television (CBS) without the need to pay for a Paramount+ subscription directly.

And, no, that isn't a typo. Following the afternoon Big Ten college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Ohio State Buckeyes, UFC 332's main card will be the lead programming for the weekend. This means whether a UFC fan has basic cable, satellite, streaming, OTT, or an over-the-air antenna, the entire main card will be accessible on local CBS affiliates around the country.

UFC fans can still stream the entire event on Paramount+, but the added layer of traditional, linear CBS could change the card's viewership trajectory. According to USTVDB, over 120 million people receive CBS and its programming in the U.S.

Regardless of which type of UFC fan one may be, this could serve as a potential introduction, reintroduction, or continuation of MMA consumption. It is unclear whether the promotion will simulcast full main cards moving forward, or if this is a one-off experience.

Either way, it's an historic night for a promotion once banned from pay-per-view systems during the "Dark Ages" period in the 1990s through early 2001.

Without further ado, below is the full card plus odds from Bet365. They are subject to change.

UFC 332 Full Lineup Details

Jan 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Natalia Silva (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Rose Namajunas (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Main card (Start time 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT, P+ & CBS)

Main Event: Natalia Silva (-205) vs. Wang Cong (+170), vacant UFC flyweight title

Natalia Silva (-205) vs. Wang Cong (+170), vacant UFC flyweight title Co-Main Event : Deiveson Figueiredo (+475) vs. Payton Talbott (-650), bantamweight

: Deiveson Figueiredo (+475) vs. Payton Talbott (-650), bantamweight King Green (+175) vs. Esteban Ribovics (-210), lightweight

Roberto Soldic (-270) vs. Khaos Williams (+220), welterweight

Ateba Gautier (-245) vs. Roman Kopylov (+200), middleweight

Preliminary card (Start time 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT, P+)

Featured Prelim : Imanol Rodriguez (-140) vs. Alden Coria (+120), flyweight

: Imanol Rodriguez (-140) vs. Alden Coria (+120), flyweight Damian Pinas (-550) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (+400), middleweight

Marcus McGhee (-500) vs. Anthony Romero (+375), featherweight

Anthony Wint (-600) vs. Lucas Armand (+450), heavyweight

Early preliminary card (Start time 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT, P+)

Featured Early Prelim : Johnny Walker (-115) vs. Mick Parkin (-105), heavyweight

: Johnny Walker (-115) vs. Mick Parkin (-105), heavyweight Jacobe Smith (-1300) vs. Bruce Whitehead (+800), welterweight

Rafael dos Anjos (+220) vs. Alexander Hernandez (-270), lightweight

Marvin Vettori (+115) vs. Ismail Naurdiev (-135), middleweight

Court McGee (+185) vs. Eric Nolan (-225), welterweight

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