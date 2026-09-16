Ilia Topuria Goes Viral for Wild Justin Gaethje Accusation After UFC Freedom 250

Former UFC two-division champion Ilia Topuria is gearing up for a return to the Octagon, with a possible fight targeted for February.

Topuria made waves Wednesday after returning to social media, but not in the way MMA fans might have expected.

Topuria tweeted about his current mindset as he eventually makes his way back to the UFC, alongside a scathing remark toward new champion Justin Gaethje, who beat Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 in June's main event from Washington, D.C.

Topuria, though, admitted that he doesn't believe the eventual doctors' stoppage following the fourth round was legitimate, and that Gaethje's win should be discredited.

Ilia Topuria Outraged Following Justin Gaethje Loss

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) during the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Final medical tests done. I’m back. To all the clowns who’ve been talking shit and counting me out this whole time, here I am. Now let’s see who’s got the balls. Thanks to everyone for the support. Next time I’ll make sure they check Justin’s gloves so he doesn’t put anything… — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) September 16, 2026

"Final medical tests done," Topuria wrote, which has been seen over a million times. "I’m back. To all the clowns who’ve been talking s*** and counting me out this whole time, here I am. Now let’s see who’s got the balls. Thanks to everyone for the support. Next time I’ll make sure they check Justin’s gloves so he doesn’t put anything weird on them. See you soon."

Topuria then took a parting shot at Gaethje's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who has had his own fair share of criticisms over the years as one of the most polarizing, unfiltered pillars of fighter representation in MMA.

By the way Justin, fuck you. And Ali, fuck you too — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) September 16, 2026

"By the way, Justin, f*** you," Gaethje added in a follow-up. "And Ali, f*** you too."

Abdelaziz replied, arguably taking the high road while giving kudos to Topuria's family, whom he didn't mention in the rebuttal, while also passing along his own message amidst the chaos.

Welcome back Champ, I’m glad you are ok. I’m not gonna give you the F word back because your son is my friend and I cannot say bad words to his father, tell him I said what’s up he is the man 🌹 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) September 16, 2026

"Welcome back Champ, I’m glad you are ok," Abdelaziz wrote. "I’m not gonna give you the F word back because your son is my friend and I cannot say bad words to his father, tell him I said what’s up he is the man."

Could Gaethje-Topuria 2 Happen?

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) celebrates after winning the UFC Freedom 250 fight against Ilia Topuria (not pictured) at the White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gaethje did reply to Topuria's tweets, having previously made clear that he'd entertain a potential rematch but not until next year, should he continue to fight. UFC CEO Dana White teased that the lightweight division is in a good place, as both Gaethje-Topuria 2 and a fight between Topuria and former interim title challenger Paddy Pimblett were possibilities.

94 days and the best you could come up with is a lame excuse. As terrible as your last performance. Do better kid. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 16, 2026

"94 days, and the best you could come up with is a lame excuse," Gaethje wrote. "As terrible as your last performance. Do better, kid.

With the UFC's end-of-year schedule reaching its climax with fights still to be announced for UFC 334 and UFC 335 in November and December in New York City and Las Vegas, the clock is ticking on what the promotion will do next.

Either way, UFC chaos is brewing in and out of the Octagon.