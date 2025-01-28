Jake Paul jumps from Netflix to HBO, fights Logan in Brother vs. Brother showdown
Jake Paul knows everything there is to know about his next opponent, apparently.
From influencers to UFC stars to retired Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson, Paul is now expected to fight his older brother Logan this spring.
The Paul brothers got their start on YouTube, the influencers making millions from the success of their channels, branching out into the world on two different but similar paths. Logan and Jake stepped into the boxing ring for the first time in 2018, Jake taking the sport more seriously between the two with a pro record of 11-1, compared to Logan's 1-1 (plus an exhibition bout vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr.).
Jake Paul Praises Paul Hughes, Roasts UFC Star Conor McGregor after PFL Road to Dubai
Paul Brothers' Big Announcement
Jake's long been criticized for competing against fighters much older than him, but that narrative is out the window in what looks to be a boxing match against Logan, the WWE star one year his elder.
"The moment you've waited a decade for... March 27th on [Max]," both Paul brothers announced on their X accounts.
Max, HBO's widely-popular streaming service, seemingly confirmed the matchup by retweeting the brothers' posts on its official account.
Plenty Of Questions Around Paul vs. Paul
It is unknown at this time what sport or ruleset the Paul brothers will compete in, though all signs would point to a boxing match given how Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson performed for Netflix as the most-streamed sporting event ever.
Many had predicted other streaming services would follow suit with Netflix's strategy, booking a fight of massive appeal with millions of fans to watch worldwide. And for Max, brother vs. brother does just that, marking a potential return to boxing for HBO.
Alex Pereira details fight talks with Jon Jones, comments on Tom Aspinall matchup
Max has over 100M+ subscribers worldwide.
No other details have been announced besides the date and streaming partner, and the location is still to be revealed for what is another unprecendented bout for the Paul brothers.
Logan Paul (1-1) is coming off a disqualification win over BJJ star Dillon Danis in October 2023, while Jake is riding a five-fight win streak with victories over Mike Tyson, Mike Perry, and Nate Diaz.
Coming from a competitive household, Jake and Logan have butted heads for years, so we'll see how their YouTube rivalry builds up into an actual fight when the time arrives.
More Boxing & MMA News
• Former MMA double-champ Aung La N Sang gets Shamil Erdogan rematch at ONE 171: Qatar
• Eddie Alvarez shares X-Ray of Broken Jaw from Jeremy Stephens fight at KnuckleMania V
• "Fighting Nerds" star meets lightweight vet on Pereira vs. Ankalaev card at UFC 313
• Ex-hockey player in 'great spirits' after terrifying BKFC knockout goes viral
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.