Alex Pereira details fight talks with Jon Jones, comments on Tom Aspinall matchup
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira wants to pursue the biggest fights possible, especially if it’s a matchup with another UFC titleholder.
"Let's Make The Fight With Jon Jones"
A former middleweight champion, “Poatan” is undefeated since moving up to light heavyweight in 2023 and successfully defended his 205 lbs. strap with three-straight finishes last year to earn “Figher of the Year” honors from a number of combat sports outlets.
‘They Call It The Ultimate Fighter,’ Dark Side of the Cage Ep. 4 Preview
Pereira is now scheduled to meet #1 contender Magomed Anakalev in a long-awaited matchup that will headline UFC 313 on March 8, and ahead of that meeting Ariel Helwani asked “Poatan” if he still has aspirations of moving up to the heavyweight division.
“I’m the champ, I want to fight the champ," Pereira said on The Ariel Helwani Show. "So, let’s make the fight with Jon Jones. That’s the fight that I want for heavyweight.”
Pereira Reveals Phone Conversations With Jones
Helwani was quick to follow up and ask Pereira if there were any conversations regarding a fight with Jon Jones after his title defense against Stipe Miocic, and the 36-year-old surprisingly revealed that he and “Bones” had talked on the phone about a potential matchup even before UFC 309.
“Before [the Miocic fight], they actually talked about possibly fighting, some things like that. But they didn’t talk no more," Pereira's coach and translator Plinio Cruz explained. "Not a friend, not somebody that I talk with on the regular, but somebody that I respect. And I know that he respects me, there’s mutual respect.”
UFC champion Alex Pereira sends scary message to Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 313
Already established as arguably the greatest fighter in MMA history following his incredible light heavyweight run, Jones moved up to heavyweight in 2023 and claimed the division’s vacant belt before he finished two-time titleholder Miocic in a rescheduled matchup at UFC 309 in November.
The current expectation is that Jones’ next outing will be a title unification bout against Tom Aspinall, who won the interim heavyweight belt by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 and defended it with another first-round finish in his rematch with Curtis Blaydes in July.
"Poatan" vs. Aspinall
Asked about a potential fight with Aspinall, Pereira only seemed open to the idea if the 31-year-old is able to unify the heavyweight belts against Jones and become the division’s undisputed champion.
“I’ll fight anybody at heavyweight. But I’m the champion, and Jon Jones is the champion. If Aspinall was the champion, I’d want to fight him.”
Khamzat Chimaev makes huge promise to UFC fans ahead of Dricus du Plessis fight
It’s still unclear when and if a matchup between Jones and Aspinall will be booked, but if Pereira is able to defend his light heavyweight belt for a fourth time at UFC 313 then it will be interesting to see if that encourages the promotion to set up a massive superfight between “Bones” and “Poatan”.
More UFC & MMA News
• Former MMA double-champ Aung La N Sang gets Shamil Erdogan rematch at ONE 171: Qatar
• Eddie Alvarez shares X-Ray of Broken Jaw from Jeremy Stephens fight at KnuckleMania V
• "Fighting Nerds" star meets lightweight vet on Pereira vs. Ankalaev card at UFC 313
• Ex-hockey player in 'great spirits' after terrifying BKFC knockout goes viral
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.