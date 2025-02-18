Jake Paul responds after misspeaking on Mike Tyson having Parkinson’s before fight
Jake Paul is back in the spotlight again, but this time, it's not concerning a botched Canelo Alvarez fight.
Jake Paul Misspeaks, Mike Tyson Responds
Instead, the YouTuber-turned-boxer may have turned against his own fanbase after a clip of him and Adin Ross surfaced over the weekend where Paul accidentally misspoke and falsely revealed to the world that Mike Tyson, his previous opponent, was suffering from Parkinson’s.
Tyson later denied Paul's comments to the New York Post, revealing through a prepared statement that he's "perfectly healthy."
“Toad is what cured Mike Tyson’s Parkinson’s. No, sorry, toad cured Tyson’s Parkinson’s so he could come back and fight,” Paul said.
Paul apologized for his harmful words in a follow-up tweet, clarifying what he initially meant.
“Bruh…Mike Tyson didn’t have no Parkinsons..WTF. Why the f*** is the internet so stupid for. I misspoke,” Paul wrote. “Meant he used toad to heal his pain. He has spoken about it many times. Just like I do. Just like many do.”
Mike Tyson Clarifies Health Status, Previous Experience With Toad/DMT
Tyson had previously been introduced to the psychedelic drug, according to a 2019 interview with UFC color commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan.
“I came across this thing called the toad. I smoked this medicine, drug, whatever you want to call it, and I’ve never been the same,” Tyson said. “I look at life differently. I look at people differently. It’s almost like dying and being reborn … It’s inconceivable. I tried to explain it to some people, to my wife, I don’t have the words to explain it. It’s almost like you’re dying, you’re submissive, you’re humble, you’re vulnerable — but you’re invincible still in all.”
It's good to know that Tyson, 58, is in good spirits. After all, minus an exhibition fight nearly five years ago, he had yet to compete professionally in nearly 20 years.
Tyson is likely done with boxing, while Paul's stardom continues to grow.
