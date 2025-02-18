MMA Knockout

Jake Paul responds after misspeaking on Mike Tyson having Parkinson’s before fight

Jake Paul may have lost even more fans after some questionable statements about heavyweight legend Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul is back in the spotlight again, but this time, it's not concerning a botched Canelo Alvarez fight.

Jake Paul Misspeaks, Mike Tyson Responds

Instead, the YouTuber-turned-boxer may have turned against his own fanbase after a clip of him and Adin Ross surfaced over the weekend where Paul accidentally misspoke and falsely revealed to the world that Mike Tyson, his previous opponent, was suffering from Parkinson’s.

Mike Tyson fights Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium.
Mike Tyson fights Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Tyson later denied Paul's comments to the New York Post, revealing through a prepared statement that he's "perfectly healthy."

“Toad is what cured Mike Tyson’s Parkinson’s. No, sorry, toad cured Tyson’s Parkinson’s so he could come back and fight,” Paul said.

Paul apologized for his harmful words in a follow-up tweet, clarifying what he initially meant.

“Bruh…Mike Tyson didn’t have no Parkinsons..WTF. Why the f*** is the internet so stupid for. I misspoke,” Paul wrote. “Meant he used toad to heal his pain. He has spoken about it many times. Just like I do. Just like many do.”

Mike Tyson Clarifies Health Status, Previous Experience With Toad/DMT

Tyson had previously been introduced to the psychedelic drug, according to a 2019 interview with UFC color commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan.

Mike Tyson takes a break from signing autographs to enjoy the Wellington Green Mall cuisine January 25, 2025 in Wellington.
Mike Tyson takes a break from signing autographs to enjoy the Wellington Green Mall cuisine January 25, 2025 in Wellington. / BILL INGRAM/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I came across this thing called the toad. I smoked this medicine, drug, whatever you want to call it, and I’ve never been the same,” Tyson said. “I look at life differently. I look at people differently. It’s almost like dying and being reborn … It’s inconceivable. I tried to explain it to some people, to my wife, I don’t have the words to explain it. It’s almost like you’re dying, you’re submissive, you’re humble, you’re vulnerable — but you’re invincible still in all.”

It's good to know that Tyson, 58, is in good spirits. After all, minus an exhibition fight nearly five years ago, he had yet to compete professionally in nearly 20 years.

Jake Paul bows down to Mike Tyson during their fight at AT&T Stadium.
Jake Paul bows down to Mike Tyson during their fight at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Tyson is likely done with boxing, while Paul's stardom continues to grow.

