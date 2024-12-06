Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury 2? Paul Reveals Stipulation for Potential Boxing Rematch
Jake Paul is keeping the fans guessing when it comes to his next opponent.
It's been less than a month since the influencer-turned-boxer beat the legendary Mike Tyson on Netflix in what was the most streamed event in sports history. A hard act to follow in terms of star power, many are left wondering what big name is on the horizon for Paul, with Canelo Alvarez apparently in the conversation - as crazy as that sounds.
Time For The Rematch?
A more realistic fight for Paul, however, would have to be the highly-anticipated rematch with Tommy Fury - the only blemish on Paul's pro record (11-1). Paul's been fighting older fighters his entire career, with the exception of Fury, two years his junior, who defeated Paul by split decision in 2023.
Undefeated at 10-0 and the younger brother of the prolific Tyson Fury, Tommy's coming off a win over the widely-popular "KSI" in October of last year and was scheduled to fight Darren Till on Jan. 18 but withdrew from the matchup after Till threatened to headkick the boxer if the fight wasn't going his way.
Paul's Post Hours After Fury's Fight Cancellation
Not long after the news of Fury's withdrawal, Paul alluded to a potential fight.
"Only if it’s 12 rounds," Paul wrote on X on Friday.
It could be the aforementioned Canelo that Paul was talking about, but he did dismiss giving the Mexican boxer a payday earlier and cited the same-old criticism about his competition.
"Why the f*** would I give him the payday? When I beat him it would be the same bulls**t and lies…That Canelo was too small and Jake Paul paid him off," Paul said of a fight with Canelo Alvarez, who is a number of weight classes below the current heavyweight.
The first fight between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul took place over 8 rounds last year with "The Problem Child" dropping Fury in the final round.
Paul has never fought more than 10 rounds, previously going the distance against Nate Diaz. Having gone countless rounds with UFC stars, Paul looks to up the stakes in his next fight against Tommy Fury or whoever else dares to put their reputation on the line against the former Disney Channel star.
