Tommy Fury Axes Darren Till Boxing Match Over UFC Veteran’s “Stupid MMA Tactics"
Tommy Fury apparently took Darren Till’s recent comments about their upcoming boxing match quite seriously.
Fury Cancels Boxing Match With Till
Elder brother Tyson is set to return to the ring on December 18 to rematch Oleksandr Usyk in one of the biggest boxing matches of the year, but fight fans were also expecting to see Tommy compete for the first time since 2023 in a headlining matchup with UFC veteran Till at Misfits Boxing 20 on January 18 at Co-Op Live in Manchester, England.
News of the fight was somewhat unexpected considering Fury’s recent inactivity and Till’s lack of boxing experience, but it didn’t take long for things to heat up between the two men with “The Gorilla” promising that if the fight wasn’t going his way he’d simply resort to kicking his opponent rather than just throw punches.
Most fans seemed to assume that Till’s comments were made in jest in an effort to help promote the fight, but Fury recently put up an Instagram story claiming the fight is off due to the chances of the UFC veteran using “kicking and other stupid MMA tactics”.
The 25-year-old Fury last stepped into the boxing ring when he defeated Olajide Olatunji (better known as “KSI”) in October of 2023, and earlier that year “TNT” famously handed Jake Paul the first and so far only loss of his boxing career via split decision.
A matchup with Fury would have presented a significant step up for Till after he made his boxing debut at Social Knockout 3 in July and defeated Mohammad Mutie, although the 31-year-old was previously scheduled to meet Julio César Chávez on the original date for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul and also had a lengthy UFC run that saw him challenge for the promotion’s welterweight belt.
“The Gorilla” will almost certainly have something to say about Fury’s apparent decision to cancel the fight, and unless the two are able to come to some sort of an agreement it looks like the Misfits Boxing 20 card on January 18 is in need of a new main event.
