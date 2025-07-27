Joe Rogan backs Dana White on handling of Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall UFC fight
UFC color commentatorJoe Rogan doesn't tend to shy away from his opinions, much less sugarcoat them. The same can be said for his thoughts regarding the promotion's planned UFC White House event next Fourth of July in Washington D.C.
Although Rogan says he is excited to see how the event plays out, he admitted when interviewing former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. on the JRE MMA Show that he is in agreement with UFC CEO Dana White over a key decision that White is dead set upon sticking to, regardless of demand from UFC and MMA fans alike.
White seemed open to the idea of putting the UFC Heavyweight Championship fight between champion Tom Aspinall and former champion Jon Jones together as a possible main event, but has since altered that stance.
"You know how I felt about him," White said in New Orleans. "I can't risk putting him in big positions, in a big spot, and have something go wrong. Especially the White House card."
Rogan Defends White Over Jon Jones Decision
Rogan, although brief, shared a similar sentiment.
“Now he wants to fight for the title at the White House and Dana is like ‘Nope, I can’t trust Jon to not f*** something up.'
Despite Rogan appearing not too thrilled as he has long been a supporter of the fight, Rogan recognizes where White is coming from.
“Which is wild, but also what are you going to say when Jon just recently got in more trouble?” Rogan asked.
Having covered Jones' entire career, Rogan admitted he isn't surprised this is the path UFC opted to take.
“It’s a story as old as time, isn’t it?" Rogan said.
Jones Remains Confident He'll Fight At White House
In a July 20 lengthy 'X' response to White's comments, Jones said is committed to fighting at the White House despite possible pushback.
"So for now, I’ll keep grinding, stay patient, and stay faithful. I’m ready to fight on July 4th," the end of Jones' post read.
Whether he does, though, remains to be seen.
