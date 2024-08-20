Joe Rogan Criticizes Dana White’s Power Slap: 'It's Free Brain Damage'
Since its launch in 2022, Dana White's Power Slap League has been controversial in the fighting community.
The slap-fighting league has been likened to human cockfighting by both fans and pundits. It's no different for veteran UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan, who openly ridiculed the program during his August 18 Fight Companion.
As his peers mocked the show during a promo on the UFC 305 stream, Rogan responded with sarcastic remarks, joining in on the ridicule, "... This is a real sport; you should shut the f*** up," He jested. " This is sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission --- which is ridiculous --- I want my slappers on meth. I want them all on the same s*** Hitler was on..."
Rogan continued his skit as Brendan Schaub called Power Slap heavyweights 'unprofessional'.
"Why don't you shut the f*** up?" Rogan sarcastically retorted. "These people are athletes. I just can't [sit] here while you disrespect [Power Slap] which is a part of the parent company I'm employed by."
Attention soon shifted to a viral video of influencer bodybuilder Larry Wheels nearly being knocked out by heavyweight Power Slap champion Koa Viernes. Wheels agreed to a slap contest with the 300+ pound Samoan, which ended predictably.
"He just got brain damage for zero reason, in the gym," Rogan said. "... That's free brain damage."
UFC CEO Dana White Compares Power Slap to MMA & Boxing
In a recent appearance on The Full Send podcast, UFC CEO Dana White passionately defended the promotion after Bob Menery commented that all Power Slap fights seem the same.
White countered by suggesting that Menery's logic could just as easily be applied to boxing matches and MMA fights, arguing that they, too, could be seen as the same thing every time.
Do you agree with White's logic? Or do you side with Menery?
