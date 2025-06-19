Joe Rogan explains why UFC fans are 'blown away' by Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili is nearly two weeks removed from beating Sean O'Malley again, this time by third-round submission to retain his UFC Bantamweight Championship.
The impressive performance caught the attention of UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, who has held the position since 2002. Rogan was in attendance for UFC 316, recalling his reaction to the win and how effortlessly Dvalishvili got the job done.
Rogan Reacts To Dvalishvili's UFC 316 Performance
"That guy is insane," Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience. "He's insane. His cardio is like something that everyone, who has been involved in the sport for as long as I have, is blown away by it. The guy's a freak."
Rogan referenced a story where former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier hung out with Dvalishvili after the first O'Malley fight. While there, Rogan remembers hearing a crazy story about Dvalishvili's work ethic even in celebration after winning the belt.
Cormier's Encounter With Dvalishvili
"Daniel Cormier went to visit him after he won the title. He won the title Saturday night at the Sphere in Vegas, beat Sean O'Malley, dominant five-round decision, just steamrolled him," Rogan said. "The next day, Daniel Cormier goes to visit him, and he’s out running. He doesn't stop. Doesn't stop."
Rogan made a bold claim about Dvalishvili's immediate future: it will be a long time before anyone finds a formula to beat him.
"When he gets in the ring, no one can match his cardio," Rogan said. "No one can match his pace. He melts the greatest of the greats."
Dvalishvili has won over UFC fans in a big way. With consecutive wins against O'Malley, the sky is the limit for how far the Georgia-native can go. Whether he slows down remains to be seen, but it's clear the 135-pound division goes through "The Machine" as September will mark one year since his title reign began.
Dvalishvili awaits his next challenger as his journey continues.
