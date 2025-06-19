MMA Knockout

Islam Makhachev's coach shares critical update on UFC star's fighting future

Makhachev recently moved up to welterweight as he awaits a title fight against Champion Jack Della Maddalena.

Zain Bando

Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) reacts after defeating Renato Moicano (not pictured) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) reacts after defeating Renato Moicano (not pictured) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev is entering the next chapter of his UFC career later this year.

A transition to welterweight to inevitably fight the recently-crowned champion, Jack Della Maddalena has left many fans wondering what is left for Makhachev if he can get by Della Maddalena.

Makhachev's coach, Javier Mendez, attempted to answer those questions in a recent Submission Radio interview, where it appears clear cut what his fighter wants to do: marquee fights over the long, active grind with a definitive end timeline in sight.

Islam Makhachev (red gloves) reacts after defeating Renato Moicano (blue gloves) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311.
Islam Makhachev (red gloves) reacts after defeating Renato Moicano (blue gloves) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

READ MORE: UFC's latest post confirms the worst for Volkanovski's next fight

Javier Mendez Breaks Down Makhachev-JDM

"I'm anticipating we'll see him for hopefully, maybe another three fights total," Mendez said.

Mendez explained that the hard cutoff will only become clearer with a win over Della Maddalena. Otherwise, there doesn't appear to be any backup plan.

JDM vs. Makhachev is a soon-to-be figh
May 10, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Belal Muhammad (not pictured) for the Welterweight Title during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

"We'll see him for hopefully, maybe another three fights total," Mendez said. "Let's see who's in the works on that. If we get by JDM – which, I don't want to really say we're going to get by him, because this guy is a tough customer. I'm going to be positive in the fact that we're going to win, but it's kind of hard to overlook JDM."

Makhachev Dominated In His Last Outing

Mendez said he's really following Makhachev's guidance regarding what is best for his future, not banking upon any immediate decisions.

Makhachev defended the lightweight title with ease last time ou
Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) fights Renato Moicano (blue gloves) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Based on how the Dagestani guys get their mentality on team Khabib, and Islam having enough money to do what he wants to do the rest of his life, so let's see," Mendez said. "The challenge for me is being able to get a legacy going for him and getting the welterweight title is a hell of a legacy to have."

READ MORE: UFC Shanghai adds banger heavyweight contender fight

Makhachev, 34, has competed in the UFC since 2015. His final lightweight title defense came against Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC 311 in January, earning a submission win.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published |Modified
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News