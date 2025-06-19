Islam Makhachev's coach shares critical update on UFC star's fighting future
Former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev is entering the next chapter of his UFC career later this year.
A transition to welterweight to inevitably fight the recently-crowned champion, Jack Della Maddalena has left many fans wondering what is left for Makhachev if he can get by Della Maddalena.
Makhachev's coach, Javier Mendez, attempted to answer those questions in a recent Submission Radio interview, where it appears clear cut what his fighter wants to do: marquee fights over the long, active grind with a definitive end timeline in sight.
Javier Mendez Breaks Down Makhachev-JDM
"I'm anticipating we'll see him for hopefully, maybe another three fights total," Mendez said.
Mendez explained that the hard cutoff will only become clearer with a win over Della Maddalena. Otherwise, there doesn't appear to be any backup plan.
"We'll see him for hopefully, maybe another three fights total," Mendez said. "Let's see who's in the works on that. If we get by JDM – which, I don't want to really say we're going to get by him, because this guy is a tough customer. I'm going to be positive in the fact that we're going to win, but it's kind of hard to overlook JDM."
Makhachev Dominated In His Last Outing
Mendez said he's really following Makhachev's guidance regarding what is best for his future, not banking upon any immediate decisions.
"Based on how the Dagestani guys get their mentality on team Khabib, and Islam having enough money to do what he wants to do the rest of his life, so let's see," Mendez said. "The challenge for me is being able to get a legacy going for him and getting the welterweight title is a hell of a legacy to have."
Makhachev, 34, has competed in the UFC since 2015. His final lightweight title defense came against Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC 311 in January, earning a submission win.
